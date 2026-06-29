Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan Agree to Land Swap for 49 Years

·47·World
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan Agree to Land Swap for 49 Years

The Senate of Kazakhstan has approved an agreement to exchange land plots and real estate for embassies and official residences of ambassadors in Astana and Bishkek on a free-use basis for 49 years, Tengrinews reports.

According to the agreement, both states will provide land plots and buildings necessary for the operation of diplomatic missions for mutual gratuitous use. The main goal of the document is to organize embassy activities in more convenient conditions and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Under the deal, Kyrgyzstan will receive a 0.74-hectare land plot for the construction of an embassy in Astana and a 1,267-square-meter cottage to be used as the residence of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

In return, Kazakhstan will receive a 0.75-hectare land plot for embassy needs in Bishkek and a 531-square-meter cottage intended for the ambassador's residence. Adjacent areas to both objects will also be handed over to the diplomatic missions.

These real estate objects and land plots are allocated to the parties on the basis of long-term use rights for a period of 49 years.

KyrgyzstanKazakhstanAstanaBishkekTengrinews
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