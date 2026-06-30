Didier Deschamps: Kylian Mbappe has embarked on a special mission

·33·Sport
Didier Deschamps: Kylian Mbappe has embarked on a special mission

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps responded to the criticism surrounding team captain Kylian Mbappe, discussing the forward's current state and goals. The experienced specialist noted that the Real Madrid star has taken on a huge mission to win his next World Cup and is focusing all his attention solely on victory. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

At a press conference held before the decisive knockout stages of the World Cup, Deschamps defended his captain. Speaking about the upcoming match against Sweden, the coach specifically recognized not only Mbappe's skill on the pitch but also his leadership qualities in the dressing room. According to Goal.com, Deschamps stated that external perceptions of the player are far from the truth.

Recently, negative opinions have increased on social networks and in the media regarding Mbappe's sensational departure from PSG and his personality. However, Deschamps denied these claims, saying that Kylian is setting an example for everyone both in training and physical preparation exercises. According to him, the 27-year-old forward has fully embraced his role as captain.

External image and internal reality

"Kylian knows how to score and how to defend. I have said from day one: he is on a special mission. The perceptions formed about him from the outside hardly match who he actually is. He is among the first even in the toughest physical exercises, proving his professionalism," Deschamps explained.

Kylian Mbappe, the all-time leading scorer in the history of the France national team, also showed that he is the technical and spiritual leader in the match against Norway. In the coach's opinion, the player's growth has not stopped since his debut in 2018. He lives with a constant desire to break records and become the best player in history.

Deschamps categorized Mbappe among "extraordinary class players." He noted that it is a great fortune for the country that such a talent is defending the honor of the France national team. The forward's mental strength, and his ability not to be flustered even after mistakes, was highlighted as a key factor that sets him apart from others.

As a reminder, the France national team is considered one of the main favorites in the current tournament. Since moving to Real Madrid, every move by Mbappe has been at the center of attention for the global football community. Football fans in Uzbekistan are also following this star's games with great interest, as his participation gives a special grandeur to any match.

FranceKylian MbappeDidier DeschampsReal MadridFootball
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