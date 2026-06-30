Manchester City Suffer Major Blow: Rodri to Undergo Surgery

Manchester City have faced an unexpected and serious problem ahead of the new season. It has been revealed that the team's key defensive midfielder and playmaker, Rodri, will undergo surgery due to a mysterious injury. This is expected to be a major first test for the club's new head coach Enzo Maresca, as the Spanish star could miss the start of the 2026-27 season. This was reported by Goal.com report says.

According to information from the Daily Mail, Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, is forced to go under the knife to treat an injury that has been bothering him for some time, though details remain undisclosed. Manchester City management is currently keeping the exact nature of the injury secret; however, the surgery is planned to take place after the conclusion of the World Cup hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

This timeframe means Rodri will completely miss the first training camps and pre-season preparations under new coach Enzo Maresca. For the Italian specialist returning from Chelsea, starting without one of the team's most vital figures is bound to cause a significant headache regarding squad depth. Rodri is considered the primary force ensuring discipline and balance in the center of the pitch.

A New Challenge for Maresca

In an interview following his appointment, Enzo Maresca emphasized that he knows the club well and that working here is a great honor. "Manchester City is an innovative and wonderful club where every step is planned. For a coach, working in such a system is a dream. We want to win and showcase beautiful football," the coach said. However, the absence of a leader like Rodri will force him to reconsider his tactical plans.

Reports of the injury emerge at a time when Rodri's future at the club is being questioned. The Spanish footballer has 12 months left on his current contract, and negotiations for a new deal have currently stalled. This situation is attracting the attention of European giants, particularly Real Madrid. According to Goal.com, the Madrid club is seriously interested in bringing the player back to their ranks.

If the contract issue is not resolved by January, Rodri will be eligible to sign a pre-agreement with other clubs. Moving to Real Madrid could give him the opportunity to play in the same team again with his former teammate Bernardo Silva. As a reminder, the Portuguese star recently joined Los Blancos, managed by Jose Mourinho.

Within the Manchester City squad, there are contract issues not only with Rodri but also with defender Nathan Ake, whose deal is also nearing its end. The club management must resolve both the injuries in the squad and the transfer issues of key players before the start of the new season. There is no doubt that Rodri's absence will significantly impact the team's style of play.