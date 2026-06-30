Como and Real Madrid have reached an official agreement regarding the future of the talented Argentine midfielder Nico Paz. According to the new deal, the 21-year-old will continue his career in Serie A. This decision was made considering the player's growth rate and his pivotal role in the team. This is reported by Goal.com reporting that.

Nico Paz excelled last season at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia and became a true leader of the team managed by Cesc Fabregas. According to Goal.com, the new agreement ensures the player remains at Como until the end of the 2026-2027 season, guaranteeing the young star consistent playing time.

Real Madrid's Strategic Plan

Although the player remains in Italy, Real Madrid has not lost full control. The Spanish giants' official statement emphasizes a special clause in the agreement, allowing the "Royal Club" a buy-back option for Nico Paz in the 2027-2028 season.

This clause indicates that the Madrid management views the Argentine midfielder as a key part of the first team in the future. The contract terms were shaped by the player's own wishes, as Paz currently seeks more game time and experience.

Impressive Results in the Italian Championship

Since moving to the Italian peninsula, Nico Paz has achieved results higher than expected. He is no longer just a promising academy graduate, but has become one of the most dangerous attacking midfielders in Serie A. His playing style and vision are key factors in organizing Como's attacks.

According to statistics, Paz has made 75 appearances for Como across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, scoring 19 goals and providing 17 assists. These figures prove he is both a goalscorer and an excellent playmaker.

Under Cesc Fabregas, Paz has grown significantly tactically. The coach's trust and the unique defensive style of Italian football have taken the young player's physical and mental preparation to a new level. Now, he aims to secure a place not only at the club level but also in the Argentina national team.

In conclusion, this agreement is beneficial for all parties. Como retains its main star, while Real Madrid continues to monitor the talented player's development and keeps the option to bring him back at the right time.