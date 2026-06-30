Google Gemini users can now create personalized images for free

Google has announced a significant update for its Gemini AI app. Now, all users in the US can use the personalized image generation feature based on Nano Banana technology completely for free. Previously, this capability was only available to paid Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

This update takes Gemini's capabilities to a new level. Users no longer need to write detailed complex prompts regarding their interests, favorite activities, or appearance. The AI automatically generates images matching the user's taste by relying on their data within the Google ecosystem.

AI based on personal data

The system uses data linked to services such as Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, and Search. For example, if a user asks to "draw a picture reflecting my favorite hobbies," Gemini identifies from previous searches and emails that the user enjoys drinking coffee or baking and creates a corresponding image.

Additionally, thanks to integration with Google Photos, users do not need to upload their photos manually. Gemini can use existing images in cloud storage to create characters that look exactly like the user. This feature is opt-in, allowing users to control which apps are granted access.

Security and accessibility

Paying special attention to user privacy, Google has provided the option to disable this feature at any time. Users can switch from personalized mode to standard mode via a special toggle in the settings menu. Currently, this capability is expanding beyond the US to the Indian and Japanese markets.

The company has planned several more updates for Gemini in the near future. These include:

Daily Brief — a function for providing daily summaries;

An updated and simplified interface;

Integration with the Gemini Omni video model;

A personal AI agent called Gemini Spark.

According to Google data, the number of monthly active users of the Gemini chatbot has already exceeded 750 million. This figure confirms that the company holds one of the leading positions in the AI race. A gradual rollout of these features is also expected for users in Uzbekistan, which will further simplify daily digital tasks.