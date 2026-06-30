Lineups announced ahead of Germany vs Paraguay

·3·Sport
Lineups announced ahead of Germany vs Paraguay

Germany and Paraguay will face off in the knockout stage of the World Cup. The Round of 16 match will take place today at 01:30 at the Foxborough Stadium in Boston. Julian Nagelsmann will field Germany in a 4-2-3-1 formation, while Gustavo Alfaro will set up Paraguay in a 4-5-1. Manuel Neuer and Orlando Agüilar will guard the goals.

Germany's defensive line consists of Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, and Nathaniel Brown. Felix Nmecha and Aleksandr Pavlovich will play in the defensive midfield.

The task of organizing the attacks is entrusted to Leroy Sané, Deniz Undav, and Florian Wirtz. Kai Havertz will operate as the lone striker.

Germany lineup

• Manuel Neuer
• Joshua Kimmich
• Antonio Rüdiger
• Jonathan Tah
• Nathaniel Brown
• Felix Nmecha
• Aleksandr Pavlovich
• Leroy Sané
• Deniz Undav
• Florian Wirtz
• Kai Havertz

On the bench are Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, Nick Woltemade, Maximilian Beier, Pascal Groß, David Raum, and other players.

In the Paraguay lineup, players such as Julio Enciso, Miguel Almirón, and Andrés Cubas have taken places in the starting XI. Gabriel Ávalos will start as the team's sole striker.

Paraguay lineup

• Orlando Agüilar
• Junior Alonso
• José Canales
• Gustavo Gómez
• Juan Cáceres
• Julio Enciso
• Matías Galarza
• Andrés Cubas
• Damian Bobadilla
• Miguel Almirón
• Gabriel Ávalos

On the Paraguay bench, players like Omar Alderete, Fabián Balbuena, Ramón Sosa, Antonio Sanabria, Alex Arce, and Isidro Pitta are ready to enter the match.

While Germany will try to attack through ball possession and the wings, Paraguay plans to close the center tightly and rely on counter-attacks. The winning team will advance to the next stage of the World Cup.

GermanyParaguayManuel NeuerKai HavertzJulio Enciso
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