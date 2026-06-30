Yandex Integrates AI Agents into Alisa AI Assistant

Yandex has launched a new platform aimed at fundamentally expanding the capabilities of the Alisa AI voice assistant. Now, the virtual assistant will not only answer questions but also perform practical tasks for users with the help of specialized AI agents. This technological update marks the transition of AI from simple information retrieval to the level of an active digital assistant. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

Currently, the new platform is being tested within the company's own services. According to Yandex, by the end of this year, external partners and third-party developers will also be able to integrate their own agents into the Alisa AI system. This will allow users to handle all tasks through a single interface without switching between various apps.

Daily chores now via voice command

The main advantage of the new system is that the user does not need to memorize complex commands to communicate with AI agents. A request made in simple conversational language will be sufficient. For example, a user can simply ask to call a taxi or assemble a shopping cart from a store, and Alisa AI will handle the rest of the process independently.

In the initial stage, Yandex Taxi and Yandex Lavka agents were created at the core of the platform. These services are already open to a certain segment of users and will soon be released for general use. In the future, separate AI agents for Yandex Dostavka and Market services are also planned.

New opportunities for external partners

Yandex developers emphasize that this platform will become an effective way for external companies to automate customer communication. By adding their services to the Alisa AI ecosystem, companies can attract new audiences and simplify the user experience.

Given the widespread use of Yandex services in Uzbekistan, the implementation of this technology is expected to create convenience for local users as well. In the future, it is possible that local delivery services or retail chains will also connect to this platform. This will make the Alisa AI assistant an integral part of daily life.

In conclusion, Yandex aims to transform its voice assistant from a simple conversationalist into a universal control center. The integration of AI agents serves not only to save time but also to bring the culture of using digital services to a new level.