Aston Villa Sets Record Transfer Price for Morgan Rogers

·56·Sport
Aston Villa Sets Record Transfer Price for Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers, one of the brightest discoveries of the current Premier League season, remains at the center of the transfer market. Aston Villa has raised the price of their leading midfielder to an astronomical level to avoid losing him. The club management is demanding £130 million for the player, which could become a new transfer record in British football history. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to The Telegraph, this price was set in response to interest from two London giants — Arsenal and Chelsea. If this transfer takes place, it will break the £125 million record paid by Liverpool for Alexander Isak last summer. Currently, 23-year-old Rogers is featuring for the England national team in the World Cup, and his reputation is growing by the day.

Factors influencing the pricing

There are several valid reasons why Aston Villa is asking for such a high price. Firstly, the recent move of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City for £116 million sharply drove up market prices. Villa management considers Rogers superior to his teammate: he has 18 caps for the national team, six more than Anderson.

Secondly, a significant portion of the transfer fee must go to the player's former club — Middlesbrough. According to the contract signed in 2024, 20% of the funds from the next sale belong to the former team. Therefore, the Birmingham club was forced to increase the final price to ensure a decent profit for themselves.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made strengthening the midfield a priority for next season. Although the team won the Premier League last season, they feel the need to refresh the squad after the defeat in the Champions League final. Rogers is seen as a versatile player who fits perfectly into Arteta's tactical schemes.

However, a £130 million price tag could be a serious barrier even for wealthy clubs like Arsenal. According to reports, the Londoners may have to consider selling some of their star players to finance this transfer. Morgan Rogers' current contract with Aston Villa runs until 2031, giving the club the upper hand in negotiations.

Goal.com adds that Chelsea is also closely monitoring the situation. Continuing their policy of collecting young talents, the Blues are ready to enter the race for Rogers. But so far, no club is rushing to meet Aston Villa's demands. There is no doubt that this issue will remain a main topic of the English sports press until the end of the transfer window.

Aston VillaArsenalMorgan RogersTransfersPremier League
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