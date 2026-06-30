Germany vs Paraguay: Lineups announced for Round of 16 clash

Germany and Paraguay will face off in a crucial encounter in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. The match, taking place in Foxborough, will kick off at 01:30 Tashkent time.

The starting lineups for both teams have been announced ahead of the match. The winner will face the victor of the France vs Sweden tie in the Round of 16.

Germany relies on experienced players

Manuel Neuer will guard the goal for the German national team.

The defensive line will feature experienced players such as Kimmich, Rüdiger, and Tah. High activity is expected in attack from Wirtz, Havertz, Sané, and Undav.

Germany starting lineup:

Neuer;

Kimmich;

Rüdiger;

Tah;

Braun;

Nmecha;

Pavlovich;

Sané;

Undav;

Wirtz;

Havertz.

Paraguay hopes for a sensation

The Paraguay squad also possesses players with high individual skill.

In particular, the pace of Miguel Almirón and Julio Enciso could pose a serious threat to the German defense.

Paraguay starting lineup:

Gill;

Caseres;

Gomes;

Canale;

Alonso;

Cubas;

Almirón;

Bobadilla;

Galarza;

Enciso;

Avalos.

Key match information

Information Detail Stage World Cup 2026, Round of 32 Match Germany vs Paraguay Date June 29 Kick-off time 01:30 Venue Foxborough

Another tough test awaits the winner

The winner of this clash will play against the team that triumphs in the match between France and Sweden in the next stage.

For this reason, both Germany and Paraguay are expected to leave everything on the pitch today.

Although Germany is considered the favorite in terms of experience and squad quality, a single mistake in the knockout stage can lead to elimination from the tournament.

Do you think Germany will secure a confident victory, or will Paraguay cause a sensation? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.