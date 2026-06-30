Follow Germany vs Paraguay live on our website
Germany and Paraguay will face off in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match kicks off today at 01:30 Tashkent time at the Foxborough Stadium in Boston.
Germany is managed by Julian Nagelsmann, and Paraguay by Gustavo Alfaro. Germany will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, while Paraguay will use a 4-5-1.
Goals, dangerous chances, cards, substitutions, and other key events will be covered minute-by-minute via a live text commentary on our website.
Starting lineups and the latest match updates will be provided before kickoff. You can follow the Germany vs Paraguay clash live on our site.
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Live report● LIVE
33
Kai Havertz (Germany) shot from outside the penalty area, but his effort was blocked.
31
Nathaniel Brown (Germany) delivered a great cross into the box, but the opponent missed it.
29
Flag raised against Leroy Sané (Germany), the referee whistles for offside.
28
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) sent a long ball to Florian Wirtz, but the opportunity was wasted as he shot too powerfully.
23
The referee has blown for a cooling break.
21
Nathaniel Brown (Germany) committed a foul. Referee Jalal Jaied stopped the game and made a decision.
17
Germany is controlling the ball, showing precise passes from player to player. They are waiting for the right moment to break through the opponent's defense.
15
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) takes the corner.
14
Nathaniel Browning's (Germany) high cross was unsuccessful, as the opposing defense quickly cleared the ball from the penalty area. Germany wins a corner.
10
Aleksandar Pavlovic (Germany) committed a foul, and referee Jalal Jayed noted the violation.
8
The ball reached Florian Wirtz (Germany) at the edge of the penalty area. He shot immediately, but the ball went high over the goal. Paraguay will restart with a goal kick.
8
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) takes the corner.
7
Good defending. Florian Wirtz (Germany) tried to find Kai Havertz in the penalty area, but the pass was intercepted. Germany wins a corner.
6
A precise pass in the box gave Deniz Undav (Germany) a chance to shoot, but the ball whistled past the right post. A great opportunity missed! Paraguay will restart with a goal kick.
4
Gustavo Gomez (Paraguay) seems to be struggling after taking a hit. We hope he recovers quickly.
2
After a corner, Junior Alonso (Paraguay) found space and shot, but the goalkeeper saved it.
1
Julio Enciso (Paraguay) takes the corner.
1
Julio Enciso (Paraguay) burst into the penalty area and shot, but it was blocked by a defender. Paraguay wins a corner.
1
The game has started! Paraguay takes the first kick.
0
Today's match will be refereed by Jalal Jaied.
0
Starting lineups for both teams have been announced.
0
Hello to all football fans! We bring you the live text commentary of the Germany — Paraguay match, covering the most exciting and important moments.
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers
…