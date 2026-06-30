Follow Germany vs Paraguay live on our website

Germany and Paraguay will face off in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match kicks off today at 01:30 Tashkent time at the Foxborough Stadium in Boston.

Germany is managed by Julian Nagelsmann, and Paraguay by Gustavo Alfaro. Germany will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, while Paraguay will use a 4-5-1.

Goals, dangerous chances, cards, substitutions, and other key events will be covered minute-by-minute via a live text commentary on our website.

Starting lineups and the latest match updates will be provided before kickoff. You can follow the Germany vs Paraguay clash live on our site.