Japan head coach makes "unexpected comment" after defeat to Brazil

·1·Sport
Japan head coach makes "unexpected comment" after defeat to Brazil

Japan's journey in the 2026 World Cup ended in the Round of 16. Hajime Moriyasu's pupils missed their chance, losing 1-2 to Brazil and exiting the tournament.

After the match, the Japan head coach took full responsibility, apologized to the fans, and emphasized that the team would return stronger.

«I am sorry that we could not achieve victory»

Moriyasu first addressed the Japanese fans.

«I am very sorry to all Japanese fans that we could not win. As the head coach, I take full responsibility and apologize to everyone», he said.

The coach's words showed how deeply he was affected by the team's result.

Special gratitude to fans in Houston

The Japan head coach thanked the fans who came to the stadium to support the team.

He also remembered the fans who watched the game via television and the internet, despite it being nighttime in Japan and various other parts of the world.

«I express my gratitude to everyone who supported us», said Moriyasu.

«Ending the tournament at this stage is difficult»

Japan put up a worthy fight against Brazil in the Round of 16 but were defeated 1-2.

Moriyasu stated that the players gave their all throughout the entire tournament.

He emphasized that the team showed great dedication:

  • in every training session;

  • in every match;

  • throughout the entire preparation process

and showed great dedication.

Players fought until the end

The head coach singled out not only the players but also the coaching staff and all the specialists working around the team.

«We did everything we could. The players gave their all in every training session and in today's match», he said.

Defeat will turn into motivation

Moriyasu did not hide that the team is currently in a state of deep disappointment.

However, he emphasized that this result must be accepted and the right conclusions drawn to become stronger in the future.

«We will accept this result and use it as motivation to return even stronger».

Japan's World Cup journey has ended

Japan drew attention with its disciplined and team-oriented play during the group stage. In the match against Brazil, the Asians did not give up easily to the favorites.

However, in the playoffs, a single mistake proved decisive, and Japan said goodbye to the World Cup.

In your opinion, where did Japan fall short in the game against Brazil? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans.

JapanBrazilHajime MoriyasuHoustonHouston
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