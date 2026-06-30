GeForce RTX 3060 Returns to European Market: Prices Much Higher Than Expected

·27·Technology
GeForce RTX 3060 Returns to European Market: Prices Much Higher Than Expected

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which holds a unique position in the GPU market, has returned to the shelves of European stores. Although this model is not a representative of the new generation, its return has sparked great interest among users. However, according to ixbt.com, the updated pricing policy is surprising many. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Currently, GeForce RTX 3060 models from leading brands such as Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, and PNY have gone on sale at major retail outlets in Germany. Products from other manufacturers are expected to appear in the coming days. The starting price of the graphics card is set at approximately 335 euros, which is significantly higher than last year's figures.

Price and Competition Analysis

For comparison, when this model returned to the market in the summer of last year, its price was around 245 euros. The current price is not only expensive for an old model but also approaches the price of NVIDIA's more modern and powerful cards. For example, the significantly faster RTX 5060 model can be found today starting from 310 euros.

Even more interesting is that for 340 euros, users can purchase the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB version, which offers much higher performance. This indicates that the 335 euro price for the RTX 3060 is somewhat illogical from a logical point of view. New generation cards are technically far more advanced.

Technical Specifications and Steam Rating

Although the RTX 3060 model has 12 GB of video memory (which is more than the RTX 5060 series), it lags behind in terms of supporting modern technologies. Specifically, the RTX 30 series does not have the Frame Generation function. Despite this, this card has long maintained its leadership as the most popular graphics card in the world in Steam platform's monthly reports.

This news is also important for users in Uzbekistan, as price changes and product shortages in the European market directly affect prices in our region. For now, it is unknown why the RTX 3060 returned at such a high price, but experts attribute this to warehouse remnants and logistics costs.

NVIDIAGeForceRTX 3060TechnologyGraphics Card
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