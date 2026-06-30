Confession of Martinelli, the goalscorer who sent Brazil to the Round of 16

·3·Sport
Confession of Martinelli, the goalscorer who sent Brazil to the Round of 16

The Brazil national team advanced to the next stage after defeating Japan 2:1 in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

Gabriel Martinelli was one of the heroes of the match. He scored the decisive goal in the 95th minute, sending his team to the Round of 16. After the game, the player admitted it was difficult to express his emotions in words.

“I cannot describe my current joy”

Martinelli said he was very moved after the match.

“I can't find the words to express my current joy. Seeing the fans stand up and cheer, seeing my parents and friends — it's indescribable,” he said.

For the player, this goal was not only a personal achievement but a great joy for the entire team and the fans.

Confidence grew after the ball hit the post

Before the decisive episode, the ball had hit the goalpost.

Martinelli said that at that moment, he felt there would be another opportunity.

“When the ball hit the post, I felt that I would get another chance,” the Brazilian footballer said.

Shortly after, he made the most of his opportunity and scored the winning goal.

The 95th-minute goal decided everything

The score remained 1:1 until the end of the match.

In the 95th minute, Martinelli delivered a precise strike, bringing Brazil a 2:1 victory.

Stat

Information

Match

Brazil — Japan

Score

2:1

Decisive goal

95th minute

Goalscorer

Gabriel Martinelli

Result

Brazil in the Round of 16

“It doesn't matter which position I play”

Martinelli also spoke about his position on the pitch.

He emphasized that regardless of whether he plays on the wing or in the center, his main goal is to benefit the team.

“Whether I play on the wing or in the center — it doesn't matter. The most important thing for me is to be useful to the team,” he said.

A great hero for Brazil

In the World Cup playoffs, one goal can change the fate of the entire tournament.

Martinelli's 95th-minute strike kept Brazil in the competition and sent them to the Round of 16.

Fans now expect him to play an equally important role in the next stage.

Do you think Martinelli's goal was one of the most dramatic goals of the World Cup 2026 playoffs? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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