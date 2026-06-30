WC 2026: Paraguay cause sensation by defeating Germany on penalties

A major sensation occurred in the WC 2026 Round of 32. The Paraguay national team defeated Germany in a penalty shootout to secure a place in the Round of 16.

In a dramatic match, VAR intervention, a disallowed goal, and decisive saves by goalkeeper Orlando Hill determined the fate of the encounter.

Encisio opens the scoring

The first goal of the match was scored in the 42nd minute.

Paraguayan forward Julio Enciso delivered a precise strike to put his team ahead. Germany ended the first half trailing 0-1.

Havertz restores balance

Germany increased the pressure at the start of the second half.

Kai Havertz scored to equalize — 1-1. No other goals were seen in regulation time, and the match proceeded to extra time.

Germany's goal disallowed after VAR review

In the 102nd minute of extra time, Jonathan Tah had put Germany ahead.

However, VAR reviewed the situation. It was determined that Waldemar Anton interfered with the goalkeeper during the goal sequence, and the goal was disallowed.

Germany's joy was short-lived — the VAR decision kept the score at 1-1.

Neither team could find a winner in the remaining minutes.

Orlando Hill becomes the hero

Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Hill became the main hero of the match during the penalty shootout.

He:

saved Kai Havertz's shot;

and also stopped Nick Woltemade's penalty.

Jonathan Tah failed to hit the target with his attempt.

Paraguay in the Round of 16

Paraguay won the penalty shootout 4-3.

WC 2026. Round of 32

Germany — Paraguay — 1:1

Penalty shootout — 3:4

Goals: Enciso, 42 — Havertz.

Thus, Germany exits the tournament, while Paraguay advances to the World Cup Round of 16.

Another major playoff sensation

Germany was considered the favorite in terms of squad and experience. However, through disciplined play, mental stability, and reliable goalkeeping, Paraguay knocked out the strong opponent.

How far do you think Paraguay's sensational run will go? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.