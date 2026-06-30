Official: Lewandowski Moves to MLS, New Era at Chicago Fire

·45·Sport
Official: Lewandowski Moves to MLS, New Era at Chicago Fire

The American MLS (Major League Soccer) has welcomed another megastar. Chicago Fire has officially announced the transfer of one of the world's most prolific goalscorers, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski officially announced the transfer.

The 37-year-old former legend of Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona moved across the ocean for free, as a free agent status. Through this transfer, the Americans aim not only to strengthen the team's attacking line but also to elevate the league's global prestige to a new level.

Long-term contract and symbolic status

Despite the Polish striker's age, the Chicago Fire management expressed great confidence in his experience and physical condition. The agreement between the parties took the form of a long-term deal until the end of the 2027/28 season intended as a long-term commitment.

During the presentation ceremony, the club's press service introduced Lewandowski not just as a new player, but as a figure of very high status:

From the club statement: «Robert Lewandowski is a true global icon of soccer. His arrival at our team opens a new chapter in the club's history».

Goalscoring prowess remains: Latest statistics

Although Lewandowski is in the final stages of his career, he continued to show productivity in Spain's La Liga, one of Europe's strongest and most physically demanding leagues. His stats from the last season at FC Barcelona clearly confirm this:

Competition (La Liga)

Appearances

Goals scored

Assists

Contract duration

Last season

31

14

2

Until the end of 2027/28

Robert Lewandowski's move to MLS is proof that football development in America has not stopped and continues with new strength. Following in the footsteps of stars like Lionel Messi, Olivier Giroud, and Luis Suarez, the Polish national team captain is now expected to lead the Chicago club toward new milestones and long-awaited trophies.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Casemiro reveals Brazil's key strength for the championshipCasemiro reveals Brazil's key strength for the championshipToday, 06:37Former Russian Footballer's Open Advice for Uzbekistan PlayersFormer Russian Footballer's Open Advice for Uzbekistan PlayersToday, 06:30Germany suffers third consecutive World Cup disappointmentGermany suffers third consecutive World Cup disappointmentToday, 06:25What did Carlo Ancelotti say after the victory over Japan?What did Carlo Ancelotti say after the victory over Japan?Today, 05:48WC 2026. Round of 16. Brazil vs Japan 2:1 (watch goals)WC 2026. Round of 16. Brazil vs Japan 2:1 (watch goals)Today, 05:40Confession of Martinelli, the goalscorer who sent Brazil to the Round of 16Confession of Martinelli, the goalscorer who sent Brazil to the Round of 16Today, 05:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar