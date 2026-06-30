Official: Lewandowski Moves to MLS, New Era at Chicago Fire

The American MLS (Major League Soccer) has welcomed another megastar. Chicago Fire has officially announced the transfer of one of the world's most prolific goalscorers, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski officially announced the transfer.

The 37-year-old former legend of Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona moved across the ocean for free, as a free agent status. Through this transfer, the Americans aim not only to strengthen the team's attacking line but also to elevate the league's global prestige to a new level.

Long-term contract and symbolic status

Despite the Polish striker's age, the Chicago Fire management expressed great confidence in his experience and physical condition. The agreement between the parties took the form of a long-term deal until the end of the 2027/28 season intended as a long-term commitment.

During the presentation ceremony, the club's press service introduced Lewandowski not just as a new player, but as a figure of very high status:

From the club statement: «Robert Lewandowski is a true global icon of soccer. His arrival at our team opens a new chapter in the club's history».

Goalscoring prowess remains: Latest statistics

Although Lewandowski is in the final stages of his career, he continued to show productivity in Spain's La Liga, one of Europe's strongest and most physically demanding leagues. His stats from the last season at FC Barcelona clearly confirm this:

Competition (La Liga) Appearances Goals scored Assists Contract duration Last season 31 14 2 Until the end of 2027/28

Robert Lewandowski's move to MLS is proof that football development in America has not stopped and continues with new strength. Following in the footsteps of stars like Lionel Messi, Olivier Giroud, and Luis Suarez, the Polish national team captain is now expected to lead the Chicago club toward new milestones and long-awaited trophies.