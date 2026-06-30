Brazil's Unexpected Hero in World Cup 2026 Round of 32

·4·Sport
Brazil's Unexpected Hero in World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Brazil secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Japan in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Experienced midfielder Casemiro was named the man of the match.

The 34-year-old scored at a crucial moment, playing a decisive role in his team's comeback.

Casemiro saved Brazil

Brazil trailed for a significant part of the match. In the 56th minute, Casemiro restored parity with a precise strike.

His goal gave the 'pentacampeões' a psychological edge, and the team later managed to score the winning goal.

Casemiro's goal became the turning point of the match for Brazil.

Named Man of the Match

Following the match, Casemiro was announced as the best player of the game.

The veteran midfielder not only scored but was also active in the midfield battles, maintaining the team's balance.

His experience was of great importance for Brazil in a high-pressure playoff match.

Unable to finish the game

Casemiro left the pitch in the 90+3 minute due to an injury.

Fabinho came on as his replacement. No information has been provided yet on the severity of the injury.

Stat

Information

Player

Casemiro

Age

34

Minute scored

56'

Substitution time

90+3'

Match result

Brazil 2:1 Japan

Who will Brazil play next?

Brazil, led by Carlo Ancelotti, has advanced to the Round of 16.

The team's next opponent will be the winner of the Norway vs Ivory Coast tie. Brazil may be favorites in this match, but the difficult win against Japan showed that no opponent is easy in the playoffs.

Casemiro's injury causes concern

Although Brazil advanced to the next stage, Casemiro's late injury could become a serious concern for the team.

The experienced midfielder is one of the key players in the center of the pitch. Whether he will participate in the next match will be known after medical examinations.

Do you think Casemiro was truly the best player in the game against Japan? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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