WC 2026. Round of 16. Brazil vs Japan 2:1 (watch goals)
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WC 2026. Round of 16
The Round of 16 matches of the World Cup are underway. In one of the centerpieces, Brazil secured a hard-fought victory over Japan to advance to the next stage. The decisive goal was scored in the 90+5th minute.
WC 2026. Round of 16
Brazil — Japan 2:1
June 29. Houston
Goals: Casemiro (56), Martinelli (90+5) — Sano (29).
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