Why did Carlo Ancelotti not field Neymar in the match against Japan?

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti explained why he kept Neymar on the bench during the dramatic World Cup Round of 16 clash against Japan. Although the "Seleção" secured a 2-1 comeback victory in Houston, the team's star did not play a single minute. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Neymar warmed up on the sidelines for a long time during the second half, and fans were eagerly awaiting his appearance. However, even as the Brazilians were trailing and the game was nearing its end, the Italian manager did not change his decision. According to Goal.com, Ancelotti provided details to journalists after the match.

Ancelotti noted that he had planned to bring on the 34-year-old forward around the 60th-65th minute, but the changing situation on the pitch forced him to adjust his plans. "We were saving Neymar for extra time. I had spoken with him, and he was supposed to come on around the 60th minute. But we equalized, and I didn't want to disrupt the team structure because we had gained control of the game," the coach explained.

The turning point of the match

The Japan national team played a disciplined game in the first half and took the lead. The "Samurai Blue" counter-attacks caused serious problems for the Brazilian defense. However, Casemiro's equalizer in the 56th minute shifted the momentum in favor of the South Americans. After that, Ancelotti decided against taking risks and chose to maintain team balance.

The coach's decision to keep Neymar on the bench ultimately paid off. Although fans wanted to see their hero on the pitch, substitute Gabriel Martinelli became the true hero of the match. He scored the winning goal in the 96th minute, saving Brazil from extra time and nervous moments.

After the game, Ancelotti specifically acknowledged the strength of the Japanese team. According to him, the opponent was very organized and played with high intensity, making the victory hard-fought. The coach emphasized that his squad depth and the quality of his substitutes allow them to overcome any difficult situation.

This victory further solidified Brazil's status as one of the tournament favorites. The fact that a star like Neymar did not play shows that the team relies not just on one player, but on a collective system. The "Seleção" is now preparing for the quarter-finals, and Neymar's physical condition is expected to be crucial in the next stages.