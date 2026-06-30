Transfer Dispute Between Arsenal and Bournemouth: Battle for Alex Scott Heats Up

Arsenal have submitted an official bid for Bournemouth's Alex Scott in an effort to strengthen their midfield before the summer transfer window closes. However, the attempt by the "Gunners," led by Mikel Arteta, ended in failure. Bournemouth's management has decided not to let go of one of their most talented players. This was reported by Goal.com report says.

According to a BBC report, Bournemouth have flatly rejected Arsenal's initial offer. The 22-year-old midfielder is currently considered a key foundation for the "Cherries"' future projects. Consequently, the club is not only unwilling to sell him but has already initiated negotiations to extend his current contract. Scott's current deal is expected to run for another two years.

Alex Scott impressed last season, appearing in 39 matches and scoring 4 goals. His technical skill in the center of the pitch and high energy caught the attention of Mikel Arteta. Arsenal aims to further deepen their squad for the Premier League title race next season.

Competition Among Giants

Not only Arsenal, but other English giants are also closely monitoring Scott's development. Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea could also join the race for this talented player. The player's prestige rose sharply after receiving a call-up to the England national team.

Reports indicate that Alex Scott was called up to the national team last November and participated in training camps in Florida under Thomas Tuchel. Although he has not yet made his official debut, such experience has significantly increased his market value. Bournemouth is not willing to easily let go of such a valuable asset.

Following Bournemouth's rejection, Arsenal are forced to consider other options. The Londoners are now focusing on Newcastle United stars Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. According to Goal.com, a transfer for Guimaraes is currently more realistic, as Tonali's transfer price is considered too high.

Arsenal intend to add at least one high-level midfielder to the squad before the transfer window closes. If the Alex Scott option is completely closed, the club will focus all its attention on negotiations with Newcastle. In any case, Mikel Arteta understands well the need to refresh the central part of the team.