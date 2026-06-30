Ancelotti explains why Neymar didn't play against Japan

·59·Sport
Ancelotti explains why Neymar didn't play against Japan

Neymar's absence from the pitch in Brazil's World Cup 2026 round of 16 match against Japan caused many questions among fans.

After the match, head coach Carlo Ancelotti explained the reason for this decision, stating that he saved Neymar for potential extra time.

Neymar could have come on in the 60th-65th minutes

Ancelotti said he had spoken with Neymar during the game and planned to bring him on in the middle of the second half.

«We were saving Neymar for potential extra time. He could have come on in the 60th or 65th minute», the specialist said.

However, as the situation in the game changed, the coach altered the plan.

Tactics remained unchanged after the equalizer

According to Ancelotti, Brazil began to control the game after equalizing the score.

For this reason, the coach decided not to interfere with the tactical setup and maintain the balance on the pitch.

«We equalized and since the team was controlling the game, I decided not to change the tactical setup», Ancelotti said.

Strong players on the bench as well

The Italian specialist specifically emphasized that competition within the Brazil squad is very high.

In his opinion, the team's great advantage is that they have high-level players not only in the starting lineup but also on the bench.

«We have enough strong players both on the pitch and on the bench. We must appreciate that every player is at a high level», he said.

Japan was not an easy opponent

Ancelotti also spoke highly of the Japan national team.

He described the Asians as a well-organized, disciplined, and very inconvenient team for any opponent.

«It was a very responsible game. Japan is well-organized and a very inconvenient opponent», the Brazil coach said.

Was the decision correct?

The fact that a player with as much experience as Neymar remained on the bench naturally intensified the debate.

On one hand, Ancelotti considered potential extra time. On the other hand, because Brazil was controlling the game, he felt changing the current lineup was risky.

Do you think Neymar should have been brought on, or did Ancelotti make the right decision? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans.

NeymarCarlo AncelottiBrazilJapan
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