Powerful Explosion in Monaco: Two Critically Injured

Three people were injured as a result of a powerful explosion in Monaco. According to French media, two of them are reported to be in critical condition.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 9:00 PM local time in front of a residential building on Rue Révérend Pierre Louis Frolla, near the French border. Preliminary information suggests the explosion was caused by a bag left outside the building.

Monaco's Minister of State, Christophe Mirman, described the incident to the AFP agency as "most likely a terrorist attack." He stated that law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials noted that the explosion was caused by an explosive device containing bolts and metal spheres.

"To my knowledge, this is the first time such an event has occurred in history," said Monaco government head Christophe Mirman.

Police officers and emergency services were immediately deployed to the area where the incident occurred. Investigative activities are currently underway to clarify all circumstances of the event.