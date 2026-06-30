Germany suffers third consecutive World Cup disappointment

The Germany national team has been eliminated from the tournament after losing to Paraguay in a penalty shootout in the World Cup 2026 round of 32.

After the match ended 1-1 following extra time, the Germans lost 3-4 in the penalty shootout. Thus, the four-time world champions failed to achieve the expected result for the third consecutive World Cup.

Paraguay blocked Germany's path

Germany advanced to the round of 32 as group winners. Julian Nagelsmann's pupils finished first in Group E with 6 points.

However, all calculations lost their significance in the playoffs. Paraguay put up a worthy resistance against the Germans, taking the match to a penalty shootout.

The South American representatives proved stronger in the decisive kicks.

A difficult period since 2014

Germany won the World Cup held in Brazil in 2014. However, the following three World Cups have been unsuccessful for the team.

World Cup Germany's result World Cup 2014 Champion World Cup 2018 Eliminated in group stage World Cup 2022 Eliminated in group stage World Cup 2026 Eliminated in round of 32

In 2018 and 2022, the Germans failed to even get out of the group. In 2026, they reached the playoffs in first place, but stopped at the first stage of the new format.

First place in the group didn't help

Nagelsmann's team recorded a confident result in the group stage.

6 points and first place kept Germany among the tournament favorites. However, in the match against Paraguay, the Germans could not turn their superiority into a result.

In the playoffs, a single mistake or one imprecise penalty can decide the fate of the entire tournament.

More questions arise in German football

Failure in the third consecutive World Cup may spark serious discussions in German football once again.

The team had talented players and a high-level coach. However, stability and composure were lacking in the decisive games.

Now the main question is — what does the Germany national team need to change to regain its former strength?

What do you think is the main reason for Germany's consecutive failures? Leave your opinion in the comments and send the article to football fans.