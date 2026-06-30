Casemiro reveals Brazil's key strength for the championship

·23·Sport
Casemiro reveals Brazil's key strength for the championship

The Brazil national team advanced to the next stage after defeating Japan 2-1 in the World Cup 2026 round of 16. After the match, Casemiro revealed the team's main advantage.

According to the 34-year-old midfielder, Brazil's greatest strength lies not in individual players, but in the mental preparation of the entire team and their ability to fight until the end.

“Our greatest strength is mental preparation”

Despite falling behind in the match against Japan, Brazil did not lower the pressure and managed to turn the situation in their favor.

“Our team's greatest strength is its mental preparation. We continued to play attacking football and put pressure on the opponent,” said Casemiro.

He noted that the team remained calm even in difficult situations and did not abandon their game plan.

Substitutes changed the game

Casemiro noted that in a long and complex tournament like the World Cup, it is impossible to rely solely on the starting lineup.

He specifically praised the players who came off the bench:

  • Endrick integrated well into the game;

  • Martinelli scored the decisive goal;

  • Ryan effectively filled Raphinha's role.

“It is very important to value the players coming off the bench in a World Cup,” the midfielder said.

Martinelli's goal secured the victory

In the match against Japan, Casemiro equalized in the 56th minute.

The decisive goal of the match was scored by Gabriel Martinelli in the 95th minute. Thus, Brazil achieved a hard-fought victory and advanced to the round of 16.

Statistic

Result

Match

Brazil — Japan

Score

2:1

Equalizing goal

Casemiro

Winning goal

Martinelli

Outcome

Brazil in the round of 16

“This squad can become world champions”

Casemiro also highly rated Brazil's chances of winning the title.

In his opinion, the team has not only a strong starting XI but also substitute players who can change the game.

“It is the team's mental preparation. This squad is capable of winning the World Cup,” Casemiro told the official FIFA website.

How high are Brazil's chances of winning the title?

The hard-fought victory against Japan showed Brazil's ability to overcome difficult situations.

However, opponents will become stronger in the next stages. To win the championship, the team will need not only skill but exactly the mental stability Casemiro mentioned.

Do you think Brazil's current squad is capable of becoming champions at the 2026 World Cup? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans.

BrazilCasemiroJapanMartinelliEndrick
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Former Russian Footballer's Open Advice for Uzbekistan PlayersFormer Russian Footballer's Open Advice for Uzbekistan PlayersToday, 06:30Germany suffers third consecutive World Cup disappointmentGermany suffers third consecutive World Cup disappointmentToday, 06:25Official: Lewandowski Moves to MLS, New Era at Chicago FireOfficial: Lewandowski Moves to MLS, New Era at Chicago FireToday, 05:51What did Carlo Ancelotti say after the victory over Japan?What did Carlo Ancelotti say after the victory over Japan?Today, 05:48WC 2026. Round of 16. Brazil vs Japan 2:1 (watch goals)WC 2026. Round of 16. Brazil vs Japan 2:1 (watch goals)Today, 05:40Confession of Martinelli, the goalscorer who sent Brazil to the Round of 16Confession of Martinelli, the goalscorer who sent Brazil to the Round of 16Today, 05:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar