Casemiro reveals Brazil's key strength for the championship

The Brazil national team advanced to the next stage after defeating Japan 2-1 in the World Cup 2026 round of 16. After the match, Casemiro revealed the team's main advantage.

According to the 34-year-old midfielder, Brazil's greatest strength lies not in individual players, but in the mental preparation of the entire team and their ability to fight until the end.

“Our greatest strength is mental preparation”

Despite falling behind in the match against Japan, Brazil did not lower the pressure and managed to turn the situation in their favor.

“Our team's greatest strength is its mental preparation. We continued to play attacking football and put pressure on the opponent,” said Casemiro.

He noted that the team remained calm even in difficult situations and did not abandon their game plan.

Substitutes changed the game

Casemiro noted that in a long and complex tournament like the World Cup, it is impossible to rely solely on the starting lineup.

He specifically praised the players who came off the bench:

Endrick integrated well into the game;

Martinelli scored the decisive goal;

Ryan effectively filled Raphinha's role.

“It is very important to value the players coming off the bench in a World Cup,” the midfielder said.

Martinelli's goal secured the victory

In the match against Japan, Casemiro equalized in the 56th minute.

The decisive goal of the match was scored by Gabriel Martinelli in the 95th minute. Thus, Brazil achieved a hard-fought victory and advanced to the round of 16.

Statistic Result Match Brazil — Japan Score 2:1 Equalizing goal Casemiro Winning goal Martinelli Outcome Brazil in the round of 16

“This squad can become world champions”

Casemiro also highly rated Brazil's chances of winning the title.

In his opinion, the team has not only a strong starting XI but also substitute players who can change the game.

“It is the team's mental preparation. This squad is capable of winning the World Cup,” Casemiro told the official FIFA website.

How high are Brazil's chances of winning the title?

The hard-fought victory against Japan showed Brazil's ability to overcome difficult situations.

However, opponents will become stronger in the next stages. To win the championship, the team will need not only skill but exactly the mental stability Casemiro mentioned.

Do you think Brazil's current squad is capable of becoming champions at the 2026 World Cup? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans.