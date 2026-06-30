Cuktech Unveils New Robot Exoskeleton for Outdoor Enthusiasts

·28·Technology
Cuktech Unveils New Robot Exoskeleton for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Modern technologies continue to expand human physical capabilities. The popular company Cuktech has presented a new robot exoskeleton project designed for mountain tourism and active lifestyle enthusiasts. This device serves to significantly reduce the pressure on human muscles when walking long distances and carrying heavy loads. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the company has launched a crowdfunding campaign to test the new product in real-world conditions. As part of this project, 50 volunteers will be selected and given the opportunity to use the robotic equipment completely free of charge. Once the testing period ends, participants who have met all requirements may keep the device.

Testing conditions and requirements for participants

To participate in the program, candidates must be over 18 years old, healthy, and free from any joint, back, or cardiovascular system diseases. The company stated that priority will be given to bloggers engaged in mountaineering and hiking, as well as experienced travelers. This is a strategic step aimed at demonstrating the capabilities of the new gadget to a wide audience and obtaining professional feedback.

Participants will also be assigned certain obligations. Specifically, they must use the exoskeleton for at least 15 days over a period of one month and conduct training sessions at least three times a week. Additionally, they are required to provide timely high-quality text reviews, photos, and video materials reflecting the device's operation.

Safety and guarantee issues

Upon receiving the device, participants must pay a deposit of 2000 yuan (approximately 300 US dollars). If the equipment is undamaged and all parts are intact at the end of the test, this amount will be fully refunded within 10 business days. This measure was introduced to ensure the careful use of expensive technological equipment.

Robot exoskeletons are special mechanical devices worn on the human body that increase physical endurance while walking, running, or climbing mountains. They not only speed up movement but also protect joints from excessive strain. So far, Cuktech is keeping the exact technical specifications of the new product secret, but detailed information about the device's power and weight is expected after the tests are completed.

In countries with many mountainous areas, such as Uzbekistan, such technologies could be of great importance in developing domestic tourism and making extreme travel safer. In the future, such exoskeletons could potentially become daily assistants not only for tourists but also for rescuers and porters.

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