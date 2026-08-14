Rodri Is Trying to Leave Manchester City and Wants to Join Barcelona

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has asked the club’s management for special permission to accelerate his departure from the team. According to information published by SPORT, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner approached the club on Friday morning to miss training and extend his holiday slightly. This indicates that the Spanish footballer’s move to Catalonia has entered a decisive stage. Goal.com reports .

The Spanish footballer’s desire to join the Catalan club is firm, although he is trying to resolve the process professionally. He understands that missing training without permission could be considered an act of rebellion, which is why he is currently relying solely on the approval of his present employer. Nevertheless, his move recalls the events surrounding former footballer Ferran Torres’s transfer to PSG.

Difficulties in the Transfer Negotiations

Although the player’s desire is clear, representatives of the English champions are taking an extremely firm position in the negotiations. Barcelona’s improved offer of approximately €60 million was previously rejected by Manchester City’s management. Despite the player’s contract approaching its expiration, the club has no intention of lowering its demands.

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca said in an interview after the team’s friendly in Seoul that he expected the player to return. The Italian coach stated that there had been no change in the situation and that the footballer would rejoin the squad by the scheduled deadline. Nevertheless, the situation inside the club and the transfer requests remain under pressure.

The Hansi Flick Factor

One of the main driving forces behind the transfer has been personal conversations between Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick and the player. The German coach explained his tactical plans to the Spanish midfielder and convinced him that he could become the central figure in the new project. According to an interview given by the player’s agent, Rodri has also informed the other contenders of his final decision out of respect.

Although relations between the parties remain respectful, the escalation of the situation has already become one of the most high-profile stories of the transfer window. Rodri’s future at Manchester City will depend on the outcome of official negotiations in the coming days.