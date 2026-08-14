RB Leipzig set to sign two players from Strasbourg

·3·Sport
RB Leipzig set to sign two players from Strasbourg

RB Leipzig, one of the Bundesliga’s leading teams, are stepping up their efforts to strengthen the squad after selling young talent Yan Diomande to Real Madrid. According to Goal.com, the German club have reached an agreement on the terms of a deal to sign two promising players from French side Strasbourg. Goal.com reports .

RB Leipzig have reportedly begun directly reinvesting the substantial funds received from Yan Diomande’s transfer and are close to signing Diego Moreira and Samir El Murabet, who currently play in the French league. The two players have become the club’s top targets of the summer transfer campaign.

Former Chelsea player is the leading candidate

Diego Moreira, the former Chelsea winger who has impressed at Strasbourg, is viewed as the leading candidate to replace Yan Diomande. According to Foot Mercato, Moreira, a Belgium international, has already agreed to join the German club, with personal terms settled.

However, RB Leipzig are not limiting their efforts to Moreira. The German club have also taken serious steps to sign another promising Strasbourg talent, Samir El Murabet. This double transfer operation is set to play an important role in the Red Bull-backed club’s strategy in the summer transfer market.

Tough negotiations with Strasbourg expected

Although the players have agreed to personal terms, the main challenge is still ahead — RB Leipzig must now reach an agreement with Strasbourg over the transfer fee. The French club are unlikely to let their players leave easily, especially as they know Leipzig have recently made a significant profit from Yan Diomande’s transfer.

Strasbourg have already lost several key players this summer. Captain Emmanuel Emegha and midfielder Valentín Barco have both completed transfers. As a result, the French club are expected to demand high fees and additional bonuses for releasing more players.

Negotiations between the two clubs’ executives are now entering a decisive stage. RB Leipzig plan to complete the transfers as quickly as possible so they can prepare successfully for the new season and help the incoming players adapt to the team sooner.

RB LeipzigTransfersStrasbourgBundesligaFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rodri Is Trying to Leave Manchester City and Wants to Join BarcelonaRodri Is Trying to Leave Manchester City and Wants to Join BarcelonaToday, 09:17Islom Ismoilov speaks about the emphatic victory over AndijanIslom Ismoilov speaks about the emphatic victory over AndijanToday, 09:15Painful defeat: What did Mirjalol Qosimov say after the match in Bukhara?Painful defeat: What did Mirjalol Qosimov say after the match in Bukhara?Today, 09:07“You are small-minded people”: Feud between Merab and Umar reaches a new level“You are small-minded people”: Feud between Merab and Umar reaches a new levelToday, 08:16What project is Xavi Hernández building with the Netherlands?What project is Xavi Hernández building with the Netherlands?Today, 08:04«Barselona» sell their top scorer: PSG complete Ferran Torres transfer«Barselona» sell their top scorer: PSG complete Ferran Torres transferToday, 07:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats