RB Leipzig set to sign two players from Strasbourg

RB Leipzig, one of the Bundesliga’s leading teams, are stepping up their efforts to strengthen the squad after selling young talent Yan Diomande to Real Madrid. According to Goal.com, the German club have reached an agreement on the terms of a deal to sign two promising players from French side Strasbourg. Goal.com reports .

RB Leipzig have reportedly begun directly reinvesting the substantial funds received from Yan Diomande’s transfer and are close to signing Diego Moreira and Samir El Murabet, who currently play in the French league. The two players have become the club’s top targets of the summer transfer campaign.

Former Chelsea player is the leading candidate

Diego Moreira, the former Chelsea winger who has impressed at Strasbourg, is viewed as the leading candidate to replace Yan Diomande. According to Foot Mercato, Moreira, a Belgium international, has already agreed to join the German club, with personal terms settled.

However, RB Leipzig are not limiting their efforts to Moreira. The German club have also taken serious steps to sign another promising Strasbourg talent, Samir El Murabet. This double transfer operation is set to play an important role in the Red Bull-backed club’s strategy in the summer transfer market.

Tough negotiations with Strasbourg expected

Although the players have agreed to personal terms, the main challenge is still ahead — RB Leipzig must now reach an agreement with Strasbourg over the transfer fee. The French club are unlikely to let their players leave easily, especially as they know Leipzig have recently made a significant profit from Yan Diomande’s transfer.

Strasbourg have already lost several key players this summer. Captain Emmanuel Emegha and midfielder Valentín Barco have both completed transfers. As a result, the French club are expected to demand high fees and additional bonuses for releasing more players.

Negotiations between the two clubs’ executives are now entering a decisive stage. RB Leipzig plan to complete the transfers as quickly as possible so they can prepare successfully for the new season and help the incoming players adapt to the team sooner.