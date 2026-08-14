Arsenal's revenge mission: Londoners prepare to avenge defeat by Manchester City!

On 16 August, the new football season in England will traditionally FA Community Shield (Community Shield) officially get underway. The reigning English champions, Arsenal, and the winners of the FA Cup, “Manchester City”, will take to the pitch for the season’s first trophy.

Notably, this high-profile clash will not be held at the magnificent Wembley Stadium in London, but at the legendary arena in Cardiff, the capital of Wales.

Manchester City unable to sell tickets: Arsenal hold a 75/25 advantage in Cardiff

According to the respected Football Ground Guide publication, “Manchester City” failed to sell its full allocation of tickets for the Community Shield to its supporters. After the unused tickets were put back on sale, Arsenal’s most passionate fans snapped them up immediately.

As a result, the stands at Cardiff’s nearly 74,000-capacity Millennium (Principality) Stadium will be divided 75/25 in Arsenal’s favour :

Arsenal fans: approximately 55,000 ;

Manchester City fans: approximately 18,500.

Football experts say the London supporters will continue last season’s title celebrations by creating a relaxed, passionate atmosphere for Arsenal in Wales, making the team feel at home rather than away.

Revenge motivation and relocation due to The Weeknd concert

Another major reason London fans are heading to Cardiff is their desire for revenge. Last season, Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2–0 in the English League Cup final and lifted the trophy. The Gunners’ supporters now aim to help their team deliver a fitting response to that painful defeat.

For context, the English Super Cup will be held at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium for the first time since 2006. The match has been moved from Wembley because major concerts by the famous singer The Weeknd are scheduled at London’s main stadium during the same period as part of the After Hours til Dawn tour.

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