Laos national team footballer arrested due to match-fixing scandal

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Laos national team footballer arrested due to match-fixing scandal

Another sensational scandal involving match-fixing and betting corruption has erupted in Asian football. According to Great Britain's influential The Guardian newspaper, Laos national team midfielder Soukpxachan Luentala has been detained by law enforcement agencies on charges of intentionally manipulating match results within an international tournament.

According to reports, the 24-year-old player, who plays for the local club "Salavan United," is suspected of acting in the interests of a foreign betting syndicate.

Vietnamese syndicate and police investigation

The ongoing investigation into the incident points to the activities of international illegal networks:

  • Collusion with bookmakers: According to the investigation's hypothesis, Luentala established direct contact with an illegal betting group operating covertly in Vietnam, helping to pre-arrange the outcomes of matches involving the national team;

  • The federation's firm stance: The Lao Football Federation (LFF) immediately conducted an internal investigation into suspicious activities during the group stage and officially handed over all collected evidence to law enforcement agencies;

  • Mass interrogations: After returning to the capital following the tournament, several players of the Laos national team were summoned to the police station and questioned.

Disgraceful defeats and record goal differences

The suspicions did not arise without reason — at the beginning of August, during the ASEAN Championship matches held in Myanmar, the Laos national team suffered unexpectedly disgraceful defeats:

  • Match against Thailand: Crushed 0:5;

  • Encounter with Malaysia: Lost to the opponent with a score of 0:4;

  • Game against the Philippines: A 1:4 defeat was recorded;

  • Match with Myanmar: Conceding as many as 7 goals from the hosts, they lost 2:7.

LFF officials confirmed that these scores might not just be bad luck in sports, but rather the result of intentional errors executed according to a specific scenario.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing. If the player's guilt is fully proven, he is expected not only to face a long prison sentence but also a lifetime ban from football by FIFA.

Laos national teamSoukpxachan LuentalaLao Football Federation (LFF)Vietnamese syndicate
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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