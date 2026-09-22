The football program of the XX Summer Asian Games, currently taking place on the pitches of Nagoya, Japan, is becoming a true festival for Uzbek fans. Within the framework of the 3rd round of the group stage, Ravshan Khaydarov led Uzbekistan U-23 national team faced Vietnam U-23 and secured a confident and undisputed 2-0 victory. Taking control and applying heavy pressure from the start, the "White Wolves" opened the scoring in just the 5th minute thanks to the agile and composed play of captain Muhammadali Urinboev.

In the second half, our representatives left the opponent no chance, sealing the match in the 67th minute with a brilliant strike from substitute Nurlan Ibraimov. With this success, Khaydarov's charges have defeated all three opponents in the group stage, recording a 100% result with a maximum of 9 points and securing their spot in the playoffs as group winners. Flawless defensive solidity and attacking speed show our team is taking bold steps toward gold medals.

So, can Ravshan Khaydarov's team maintain this dominance in the tough playoff matches? Against Asian giants like Japan and South Korea what will be our main weapon, and will the top of the Nagoya podium belong to Uzbekistan?

“Captain's quick goal, 3 wins out of 3, and a playoff spot”: 5 key points from the match

The most important details of the confident victory over Vietnam:

Early dominance: Team captain Muhammadali Urinboev opened the scoring in the 5th minute, shattering all the opponent's tactical plans;

Joker effect: Substitute Nurlan Ibraimov, who came on in the second half, scored a crucial goal in the 67th minute to put the final nail in the coffin;

Absolute 100% record: The Uzbekistan U-23 national team won all 3 group matches and advanced from 1st place;

Defensive reliability: Goalkeeper Muratbaev and the defensive line gave the fast Vietnamese strikers almost no room to approach;

Playoff doors are open: Now, Ravshan Khaydarov's charges will enter do-or-die matches for medals against the continent's strongest teams.

Asian Games: Vietnam U-23 — Uzbekistan U-23 match protocol and statistics

Match details and key statistical indicators recorded:

Criteria and parameters Match statistics and squad information Competition and stage XX Summer Asian Games, group stage, 3rd round Final score Vietnam U-23 0:2 Uzbekistan U-23 Goals scored Muhammadali Urinboev (5'), Nurlan Ibraimov (67') Starting lineup Muratbaev, Khamidov, Murtazoev, Rizaqulov, Khushvaqtov, Saidov, Urinboev (c), Jumaev, Tulqinbekov, Abdunazarov, Karimov Substitutes and bench Murkaev, Khayrullaev, Bakhromov, Saidnurillaev, Rustamov, Reimov, Abdurakhmonov, Urmonjonov, Abdullaev, Ibraimov, Shodiboev Overall group result 3 matches, 3 wins, 9 points (advanced to playoffs in 1st place) Head coach Ravshan Khaydarov

Football and tactical expertise: Why is this Uzbekistan team one of the main favorites of the Asian Games?

Conclusions from Asian football commentators and local sports analysts:

Ravshan Khaydarov's “golden” experience: The experienced coach, who achieved a historic championship with the U-23 team at the 2018 snowy Asian Championship in China, perfectly understands the specifics of international tournaments and how to keep players physically fit until the final;

Attacking versatility: Captain Muhammadali Urinboev's leadership skills and his ability to take responsibility in decisive moments provide the team with a psychological advantage;

Rich and balanced bench: Nurlan Ibraimov scoring immediately after coming off the bench proves there is no big difference between the starting XI and the reserves, and every player is ready to change the outcome of the game;

Psychological advantage in the playoffs: Advancing with a 100% record builds infinite self-confidence in the boys; this allows them to start the match as the protagonists regardless of which giant the opponent is.

The Uzbekistan youth national team has boldly entered the most important stage leading to the Asian Games gold medals on the pitches of Nagoya.

Do you think the Uzbekistan U-23 team, led by Ravshan Khaydarov, can reach the final of these Asian Games and bring the championship trophy to Tashkent? Which player's performance in the squad leaves the biggest impression on you? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analytical article about the confident victory of Uzbek football in Nagoya with all football fans!