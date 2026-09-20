Uzbekistan military once again becomes champion in South Korea: competition features 28 teams

The sniper national team, consisting of servicemen from the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan, has once again taken first place at the III International Sniper Competition held in South Korea. Notably, the Uzbek representatives achieved this result for the second consecutive year and further improved their overall participation record in the tournament.

At the prestigious competition held from September 3–10 in the city of Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 28 teams from 8 countries participated. According to the final results, the representatives of Uzbekistan scored 678.4 points, securing first place among 13 teams from foreign countries.

Uzbekistan takes first place in competition featuring 28 teams

The competition was organized by the Special Warfare Command of the Republic of Korea Army. Alongside the host country South Korea, teams from Uzbekistan, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, Turkey, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan participated.

Out of the total 28 teams, 15 belonged to South Korea, 3 to Uzbekistan, 3 to Vietnam, 2 to the UAE, and 2 to Mongolia. Turkey, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan were represented by one team each.

The final results are as follows:

Place Country Result 1st place Uzbekistan 678.4 points 2nd place Vietnam 666.6 points 3rd place Turkey 471.1 points

Thus, the Uzbekistan team scored 11.8 points higher than the representatives of Vietnam, who took second place.

The most important aspect of this victory is consistency

The success of the Uzbek military in this competition in South Korea is not limited to a one-time achievement.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Uzbekistan team took second place in the competition in 2024 and won first place in 2025. With the 2026 result, the team has once again confirmed its championship title.

This dynamic can be conditionally represented as follows:

2024 — 2nd place → 2025 — 1st place → 2026 — 1st place.

Therefore, this latest victory in South Korea is noteworthy as a numerical fact demonstrating the steadily improving performance of the Uzbek military in this international arena.

The competition was not a simple sports contest

The organizers conducted the competition based on a program consisting of 20 special tasks. The exercises covered various environments and time conditions.

According to official information, none of this year's tasks were exact repetitions of last year's exercises. Furthermore, the content of each task was only disclosed to the participants right before they began to execute it.

Another unique aspect of the competition was that a significant portion of the targets consisted of moving and airborne objects. According to official data, they accounted for 40 percent of all targets.

This required the participants not only to have precision, but also a high level of concentration, endurance, and the ability to adapt to various conditions.

What do the result numbers show?

The Uzbekistan team's result of 678.4 points was higher than the Vietnam team's score of 666.6 points.

One of the most interesting aspects is that the third-place team, Turkey, scored 471.1 points. In other words, while the battle for first and second places was quite close, the scores of Uzbekistan and Vietnam were significantly higher than the third place.

At the same time, the fact that 15 teams from South Korea participated in the competition further increases its level of competition and scale. The Uzbekistan team recorded the top result among the representatives of foreign countries.

The participation of the Uzbek military in international competitions continues

In recent years, servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan have been participating in various international military-sports competitions.

The competition in South Korea stands out for comprehensively testing skills such as professional training, teamwork, high concentration, and performing tasks under pressure.

The 2026 result is important in this regard as well: after taking second place in 2024, the representatives of Uzbekistan captured the championship in 2025 and 2026.

Brief conclusion

The III International Sniper Competition in South Korea served as another major international test for the team of the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan.

First place with 678.4 points in a competition featuring 28 teams.

In 2024 — second place.

In 2025 — championship.

In 2026 — championship once again.

Thus, the achievement of the Uzbek military in South Korea was crowned with a consecutive two-year championship. This once again brought the country's representatives' successes in international military-sports competitions to the widespread attention of the general public.