A genuine tactical "espionage" scandal behind the scenes of modern football has been exposed in the Spanish La Liga! In a sensational interview, Sevilla head coach Luis Garcia Plaza openly admitted that he has a special staff member during matches who secretly listens to all the opposing coach's instructions and relays them to him.

During water breaks in matches, the specialist's behavior of covering microphones with his hand and whispering sparked a major controversy in the Spanish press dubbed "Pertigagate." Well, what else did Luis Garcia reveal in front of the cameras, and why is he accusing other coaches of lying?

Live broadcast via phone and "liars" colleagues

In an interview with Juanma Castano, the Sevilla coach did not want to keep secrets and stated that this practice exists in all clubs:

Special listener: He revealed that a person works to listen word-for-word to what the opposing head coach is saying during the water break and immediately relays it to him via phone;

"Everyone does it": Plaza emphasized that all coaches in the world use this exact method, and those who deny it are simply lying;

Protection from TV cameras: He strongly opposed the live broadcast of his own tactics and instructions to the whole world, including the opponent's camp, during water breaks.

"Pertigagate" scandal: What happened in the match against Valencia?

"I just don't want the opposing team to know in advance what I'm about to say, that's all!" the coach explained.

In the 5th round match against Valencia, Plaza twice blocked the long microphone (pertiga) of the DAZN TV channel with his hand. Then he gathered the players closely in a circle and gave instructions in a voice low enough not to be heard. These footage spread widely on networks and were dubbed the sensational "Pertigagate" scandal in the press.

Sevilla and "Pertigagate" details (Table)

Indicator / Factor Exact facts and situation Main character Luis Garcia Plaza (Sevilla head coach) Scandal name "Pertigagate" (related to microphone blocking) Revealed secret The existence of a special person who listens to the opponent's instructions and relays them to the coach Main reason Discontent with television broadcasting tactical conversations live Team's standing in La Liga 5th place with 13 points after 7 rounds

Despite all discussions and hype, Sevilla is stepping successfully this season and firmly securing its place in the European competition zone.

In your opinion, is Luis Garcia right: should television stop showing the internal tactical secrets of players and coaches to the whole world, or is this an integral part of the modern show? How do you view the coach's open confession?

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