«My spy hears everything»: Sevilla coach reveals secret tactical trick

·27·Sport
«My spy hears everything»: Sevilla coach reveals secret tactical trick

A genuine tactical "espionage" scandal behind the scenes of modern football has been exposed in the Spanish La Liga! In a sensational interview, Sevilla head coach Luis Garcia Plaza openly admitted that he has a special staff member during matches who secretly listens to all the opposing coach's instructions and relays them to him.

During water breaks in matches, the specialist's behavior of covering microphones with his hand and whispering sparked a major controversy in the Spanish press dubbed "Pertigagate." Well, what else did Luis Garcia reveal in front of the cameras, and why is he accusing other coaches of lying?

Live broadcast via phone and "liars" colleagues

In an interview with Juanma Castano, the Sevilla coach did not want to keep secrets and stated that this practice exists in all clubs:

  • Special listener: He revealed that a person works to listen word-for-word to what the opposing head coach is saying during the water break and immediately relays it to him via phone;

  • "Everyone does it": Plaza emphasized that all coaches in the world use this exact method, and those who deny it are simply lying;

  • Protection from TV cameras: He strongly opposed the live broadcast of his own tactics and instructions to the whole world, including the opponent's camp, during water breaks.

"Pertigagate" scandal: What happened in the match against Valencia?

"I just don't want the opposing team to know in advance what I'm about to say, that's all!" the coach explained.

In the 5th round match against Valencia, Plaza twice blocked the long microphone (pertiga) of the DAZN TV channel with his hand. Then he gathered the players closely in a circle and gave instructions in a voice low enough not to be heard. These footage spread widely on networks and were dubbed the sensational "Pertigagate" scandal in the press.

Sevilla and "Pertigagate" details (Table)

Indicator / Factor

Exact facts and situation

Main character

Luis Garcia Plaza (Sevilla head coach)

Scandal name

"Pertigagate" (related to microphone blocking)

Revealed secret

The existence of a special person who listens to the opponent's instructions and relays them to the coach

Main reason

Discontent with television broadcasting tactical conversations live

Team's standing in La Liga

5th place with 13 points after 7 rounds

Despite all discussions and hype, Sevilla is stepping successfully this season and firmly securing its place in the European competition zone.

In your opinion, is Luis Garcia right: should television stop showing the internal tactical secrets of players and coaches to the whole world, or is this an integral part of the modern show? How do you view the coach's open confession?

Leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this interesting scandal behind the football stage with your friends via Telegram!

SevillaLuis Garcia PlazaPertigagateLa Liga
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Raphinha hat-trick in Seville: Barcelona leads with 21 points!Raphinha hat-trick in Seville: Barcelona leads with 21 points!20 September 08:47“Sevilla” – “Barcelona”: Raphinha scores a hat-trick“Sevilla” – “Barcelona”: Raphinha scores a hat-trick20 September 06:01Flick announces squad for match against Sevilla: Szczesny, Pedri, Yamal and who else?Flick announces squad for match against Sevilla: Szczesny, Pedri, Yamal and who else?19 September 18:10«This is an ideal result!»: Hans-Dieter Flick on Raphinha’s hat-trick and 21 points«This is an ideal result!»: Hans-Dieter Flick on Raphinha’s hat-trick and 21 points20 September 11:09La Liga Sensation: Alaves scores 5 goals and overtakes Real MadridLa Liga Sensation: Alaves scores 5 goals and overtakes Real Madrid7 September 05:53Atletico wins in Seville and becomes La Liga leaderAtletico wins in Seville and becomes La Liga leader30 August 07:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov