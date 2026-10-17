A bag full of money in Dushanbe and the “show” in Kiev: Uvarov exposes fixed matches

·45·Sport
A bag full of money in Dushanbe and the “show” in Kiev: Uvarov exposes fixed matches

In a sensational interview, former USSR national team and Moscow "Dynamo" goalkeeper Aleksandr Uvarov spoke openly about match-fixing in the Soviet Top League championship, money distributed in locker rooms, and strange refereeing decisions.

The veteran goalkeeper recalled that during his career he never wanted to be a part of rigged matches, but at times he ended up playing in such games without knowing about the team's agreements.

The "spectacle" in Kiev and 250 rubles in the locker room

Uvarov recalled the behind-the-scenes events of their 1–2 defeat against "Dynamo" in Kiev as follows:

  • The "show" on the pitch: "During our match in Kiev where we lost 1–2, a ridiculous incident happened. Gazzayev precisely hit the top corner of the opponent's net from 40 meters out. After that, a real show began — incomprehensible penalties were awarded one after another;

  • Unknown cash bonus: After the game, they handed me 200 or 250 rubles in the locker room. Surprised, I asked: 'What is this for?' They told me 'don't ask' and I didn't press for answers;

  • The goal difference of a 0:5 defeat: However, another time when we lost 0:5 in Kiev, that was definitely not a fixed match. Because rigged encounters never end with such a heavy and shameful scoreline," he said.

A bag full of money in Dushanbe and a penalty at the center circle

The veteran goalkeeper mentioned the trip to Tajikistan as one of the strangest matches where referees were bought:

  • A large bag full of cash: "When we went to Dushanbe, the opposing goalkeeper Manannikov came with a huge bag in his hand. I had never seen so much money in my life. When they brought it to me, I said: 'This is not my business, go to the guys';

  • Referee Timoshenko and an unbelievable decision: As a result, that bag ended up in the hands of the main referee from Rostov, Timoshenko. After that, the referee awarded such a penalty — he pointed to a 11-meter penalty kick against our goal while the ball was sitting right at the center circle! That day we lost 0:1".

The offer in Kutaisi and Malofeyev's fury

During the interview, memories related to Kutaisi's "Torpedo" club involving players of that era Boris Pozdnyakov and Aleksey Prudnikov were also brought up:

  • "Will you take the money, or should we give it to the referee?": According to Pozdnyakov, in Kutaisi each player was offered 500 rubles with a choice: either the players take the money, or it is given to the referees to ensure defeat anyway, and the money was accepted through a vote;

  • Lashing out at the backup goalkeeper: Prudnikov recalled that after the defeat in Kutaisi, head coach Eduard Malofeyev accused the reserve goalkeeper in the locker room, saying, "You are the captain, why did you sell the match?";

  • Uvarov's conclusion: "Malofeyev was a very hot-tempered person, he would rush into anything with swords drawn. But overall, during those times, any possibilities and shady business absolute cannot be ruled out," the former goalkeeper concluded.

These frank confessions about the USSR championship show what dark schemes and match-fixing were hidden behind the polished history of Soviet football.

Aleksandr UvarovDynamoSoviet Top Leaguerigged matches
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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