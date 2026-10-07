Ronaldo makes statement regarding national team conflict and events involving Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has personally clarified the events that took place between him and head coach Jorge Jesus during the latest Portugal national team training camp. According to the Portuguese star, he and the coach had agreed in advance on a specific plan, but that plan changed on the day of the match against Norway. Most importantly, Ronaldo noted that Jesus told him he would play for 30 minutes, but ultimately did not send him onto the pitch.

Ronaldo decided not to leave these events within the team. He stated that he wanted to explain the circumstances that occurred at the national team camp in the first person, directly.

Ronaldo also prepared a letter about his departure

According to Ronaldo, he had planned to end his career with the Portugal national team after the 2026 World Cup and had even prepared a letter addressed to the people of the country regarding this.

"After the 2026 World Cup, I prepared a letter addressed to the people of Portugal. It contains the words I wanted to say to our nation when the time came for me to leave the national team for good. I still have the letter with me."

However, the situation changed later.

While traveling on a plane returning from the USA after the World Cup, the president of the Portuguese Football Federation asked Ronaldo to reconsider his decision to leave the national team.

The president stated that the federation wanted Ronaldo to stay in the team.

The choice of the new coach was also discussed with Ronaldo

Following this, the federation president asked Ronaldo for his opinion on candidates for the new head coach position.

He mentioned that several candidates were being considered, but did not disclose their names.

Ronaldo, expressing his opinion, said that one of the potential candidates would be the right choice.

Therefore, when the new head coach was officially introduced, Ronaldo was pleased with this decision.

"It was the right choice, and the results are confirming this."

However, shortly after, a situation arose that turned into a serious disagreement between Ronaldo and Jesus.

Jesus explained his exact plan to Ronaldo

Jesus wanted to meet with Ronaldo personally. The parties met at the "Cidade do Futebol" complex. At that time, Ronaldo's club was holding its pre-season training camp there.

According to Ronaldo, the meeting took place in a calm atmosphere.

Jesus said that he trusted him, that his participation was important for the team's plan, and even presented a specific plan regarding Ronaldo's participation in the national team.

According to it, Ronaldo should have played in the first and last matches, and considering his physical condition, several substitutions should have been made throughout the matches.

Most interestingly, Jesus even offered Ronaldo the option of not traveling to the matches in Norway and Denmark.

According to the plan, Ronaldo was to participate in the first match, then stay in Portugal and rejoin the team ahead of the match at the "Dragão".

Ronaldo rejected the proposal

The Portuguese star did not accept this option.

"I immediately rejected this proposal. It was clear to me that I could not accept this decision. It was not about not playing in away matches. As the team captain, I had to be with the national team."

For Ronaldo, the issue was not solely related to football workload or physical condition.

He considered it important to be with the team as a captain.

"Staying behind in Portugal would not have been a good example for me."

According to Ronaldo, Jesus ultimately agreed with his opinion.

Another conversation took place a day before the camp

A day before the start of the national team training camp, Jesus visited Ronaldo's house in Lisbon once again.

Ronaldo stated that this conversation also went peacefully and the principles agreed upon in August remained unchanged.

Then Ronaldo took to the pitch in the match at "Alvalade". When he was substituted, he did not make a problem out of it.

He even handed the captain's armband to Bruno Fernandes himself.

At that time, Ronaldo didn't even imagine that he might be spending his last days in the national team.

"That day, the most important thing for me was our team's victory. Winning is always good, and winning for Portugal and your country is even more important."

However, in the next game, the situation changed dramatically.

Unexpected demand in the Norway match

On the day of the match against Norway, during lunch, one of Jesus's assistants came up to Ronaldo and said that the head coach wanted to speak with him.

The most unexpected aspect for Ronaldo himself was also revealed in this conversation.

Jesus asked him if he could perform on the pitch for 30 minutes.

Ronaldo was surprised by this.

Because, according to him, per the previous agreement, he was not supposed to play in the match against Norway at all and should have prepared for the upcoming fixture at the "Dragão".

"I was completely surprised. I was fully focused on my physical recovery, staying with my teammates as usual, and thinking that I wouldn't play at all that day."

Nevertheless, Ronaldo accepted the coach's request.

"I had to stay ready to play for 30 minutes"

Ronaldo warmed up from the very beginning of the second half.

He watched the minutes pass, waiting to be subbed on.

But the call never came.

According to Ronaldo, it was precisely at this point that the previous agreement was broken.

"Everyone knows the rest of the events. I warmed up from the beginning of the second half, watched the minutes tick away, but was never called to enter the pitch."

Then he expressed the sharpest conclusion of his statement:

"In short, the coach did not keep the promise he made to me."

The main question after Ronaldo's statement

With his statement, Ronaldo fully explained the chain of events from his perspective: he had planned to leave the national team, the federation president persuaded him to stay, he met the new coach, reached an agreement on his role in the team, and then this plan changed ahead of the match with Norway.

Most importantly, Ronaldo also showed that he did not try to pit himself against the coach's decision. He even accepted Jesus's first plan and considered being with the team a priority.

However, according to his interpretation, on the day of the match with Norway, the situation took a different turn.

He was told to stay ready to play for 30 minutes, he warmed up, but did not step onto the pitch.

Therefore, Ronaldo assesses this incident not as a simple tactical decision, but as a failure to fulfill a previously agreed-upon promise.

The biggest star of Portuguese football openly stated his position. Now, all attention will be focused on how Jorge Jesus reacts to these events.