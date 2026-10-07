Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the "second secret" of his conflict with Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his statements regarding the conflict that arose with Jorge Jesus during the latest gathering of the Portuguese national team. According to the Portuguese star, a clear agreement was reached during a closed-door conversation with the coach, and this agreement was even recorded in writing. However, Jesus expressed a contradictory position at the subsequent press conference.

Ronaldo emphasized that this was the most painful point of the conflict. According to him, Jesus had promised to repeat personally told words in front of the press, but this did not happen.

«Thus, this was the second time Jesus broke the promise he gave me.»

This statement shows that behind the conflict lies not a simple tactical decision, but an issue of trust and agreement.

Why did Ronaldo apologize to the fans?

The fact that Ronaldo did not go to greet the fans after the match against Norway also became a subject of major discussion.

The football player did not hide this action and openly admitted his mistake.

«At the end of the match, I wanted only one thing — for the team to leave the field with a victory and to be left alone. For this reason, I did not go to greet the fans. This was a mistake solely under my responsibility, and it should not have happened.»

Ronaldo apologized to the Portugal fans, as well as other people who came to the stadium to see him.

He noted that this action was not an expression of attitude toward the country or the fans, but the result of his emotional state at that moment.

A serious conversation took place 48 hours later

According to Ronaldo, 48 hours after the events, he met with Jorge Jesus and Simão Coutinho.

Simão Coutinho was involved in the conversation because he had also participated in previous negotiations.

«The conversation was very serious and open. No attempt was made to hide anything or soften the topic.»

The parties agreed on how the conflict could be resolved.

According to Ronaldo's version, the only way was for Jesus to openly state at the press conference what he had said in the closed conversation.

What did Jesus need to admit in the press?

According to Ronaldo, the agreement was very clear.

The coach had to start the press conference with this exact topic, tell the truth, and put an end to the situation.

According to him, Jesus had to openly admit the following aspects:

the plan for the national team gathering was proposed not by Ronaldo, but by the coach himself;

Ronaldo did not demand to play even a single minute from him;

it was the coach's mistake to send Ronaldo out to warm up in the match against Norway and then not field him;

that such a situation would not repeat in the future.

According to Ronaldo, at the end of the meeting, Jesus asked to hug him and promised to state the agreed-upon words at the press conference.

After that, Ronaldo was not supposed to participate in the match against Denmark, but was to take the field in the match at "Dragão".

Even a written document was prepared

One of the most interesting aspects of the conflict — as Ronaldo stated, the agreement did not remain merely at the level of verbal talk.

At Jesus's request, a videoconference took place between him, Simão Coutinho, and Tiago Craveiro.

In it, the previously discussed issues were outlined once again.

Then a short document was prepared. Ronaldo stated that he personally approved it and it was delivered to Jesus with his knowledge.

However, right after that, the situation escalated again.

"His position became completely different"

According to Ronaldo, Jesus demonstrated an attitude at the press conference that sharply differed from his position in the closed conversation.

«I heard phrases and a harsh attitude that I did not consider worthy of myself. His attitude at the press conference along the lines of “I want, I can, and I command” was not manifested at all during our closed conversation the day before.»

Here, Ronaldo brought forward another important piece of evidence — he said that Jesus's words were clearly written down in the records he approved.

Jesus himself defended Ronaldo

According to the records cited by Ronaldo, Jesus was supposed to express a very positive opinion about Ronaldo at the press conference.

According to Jesus's stated position, he himself had proposed the plan for the season in the national team, and Ronaldo had accepted this plan.

The coach was also supposed to specifically emphasize Ronaldo's importance to the Portugal national team.

«I know very well how much he lives for the national team and how much he loves the team. I also understand his positive impact and significance in world football, especially over 24 years showing to the national team.»

Jesus, according to the records cited by Ronaldo, also stated that the player had never doubted the plan proposed to him.

«He behaved in an exemplary, loyal, and professional manner.»

"Warming him up and then not playing him was my mistake"

One of the most crucial points in the statement cited by Jesus regarding Ronaldo relates to the Norway match.

According to his recorded opinion, the match against Norway was not initially included in the plan drawn up for Ronaldo.

However, seeing that his physical condition had recovered well after the first match, Jesus decided that Ronaldo could be utilized.

Ronaldo agreed to this decision.

However, Jesus himself should have admitted later that he made a mistake in this decision.

«Sending a player of Pelé or Maradona's level out to warm up and then not fielding him is my mistake. If I had the opportunity to return to today, I would not have done this.»

These words could have been sufficient for Ronaldo to resolve the conflict.

Because the player stated he was expecting precisely this admission at the press conference.

Jesus wanted Ronaldo to stay in the national team

There is another important opinion of Jesus in the records cited by Ronaldo.

«To put an end to this topic, I say: I want Cristiano to be in the national team. Not just a little, but very much want it.»

Jesus emphasized that Ronaldo also trusts him.

He even reminded that Ronaldo trusted him at "Al Nassr" as well.

On the issue of not greeting the fans, Jesus defended Ronaldo.

«A player who has played over 230 matches for the national team does not take lessons from me about love for Portugal.»

Jesus assessed this as a momentary event caused by his emotional state.

«There is no need to invent non-existent problems. When we are unhappy, sometimes we react under the influence of emotions. This was just that, nothing more.»

However, one issue remained open for Ronaldo

There is another important point in Ronaldo's statement: he specifically noted that none of the records he cited mentioned that Jesus needed to apologize to him.

In other words, according to the player's interpretation, it was not about a personal apology, but about openly stating the agreed truth.

Ronaldo expected Jesus to confirm what he said in the closed conversation in front of the press.

However, according to him, this did not happen.

Therefore, the Portuguese star gave a final assessment of the conflict from his own perspective:

«Thus, this was the second time Jesus broke the promise he gave me.»

After this statement, at the center of the conflict remains not the issue of whether the player was fielded or not, but the agreement, trust, and fulfillment of the given promise between the two parties.

Ronaldo stated his position openly. Now, the main question in the football world is how Jorge Jesus will respond to these events based on the evidence brought forward by Ronaldo.

The conflict in the Portugal national team thus took on a scale larger than a simple substitution or tactical decision. Because, according to Ronaldo's words, behind a single decision on the pitch stood an entire plan agreed upon secretly beforehand.