As part of the 10th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), Kazan's «Rubin» hosted Moscow's «Dinamo» at home. The tense and nervous central match ended in a narrow 1:0 victory for the visitors.

The fate of the match was decided by a painful own goal in the first half and red cards issued to players from both teams.

The decisive moment and red cards

The following key events took place at the «Ak Bars Arena» stadium:

Own goal in the 30th minute: The only goal of the match occurred midway through the first half — Uzbekistan national team defender Jahongir O‘rozov made a mistake while clearing the ball and accidentally scored an own goal (0:1);

Full match practice: The 20-year-old Uzbek legionnaire started the match in the starting lineup and played the full 90 minutes on the pitch;

On-field passions: Trailing in the score, «Rubin»'s situation worsened further in the 37th minute when Ilya Samoshnikov received a red card and was sent off. Among the visitors, Rubens was sent off in the 82nd minute.

Changes in the standings

This result caused significant shifts at the top of the league table:

«Dinamo» rises to the top: Having secured 3 valuable points in Kazan, the Moscow club brought its points tally to 22, taking the lead in the RPL standings;

«Rubin» remains in 6th place: Suffering a home defeat, Rashid Rakhimov's men remain in 6th place in the standings with 12 points.

Although this match left painful memories for Jahongir O‘rozov, the young defender's growing trust in the starting lineup indicates that he will continue to improve in upcoming rounds.