Urozov heads to the Russian Premier League: Rubin is finalizing his transfer

·42·Sport
Urozov heads to the Russian Premier League: Rubin is finalizing his transfer

Kazan-based club Rubin, competing in the Russian Premier League, has reached an agreement to loan the defender of Samarkand's Dinamo and the Uzbekistan national team, Jahongir Urozov. This transfer was revealed by the renowned Russian insider Ivan Karpov and quickly drew the attention of the football community.

Zamin.uz reports on the financial details of this transfer, the player's style of play, and the key milestones in his career.

Financial Details of the Transfer

According to insider Ivan Karpov, Rubin is signing a paid loan agreement for the 22-year-old center-back for 100,000 euros . The deal includes an option to buy the player permanently at the end of the season, with his value set at 700,000 euros .

Thus, if Rubin exercises the purchase option, the total value of the deal could reach 800,000 euros. Jahongir Urozov traveled to Kazan on the evening of July 30 to undergo a medical examination.

Uzbekistan native De Ligt: Strengths and Style of Play

Jahongir Urozov was born on January 18, 2004, in the Jizzakh region. He is 190 centimeterstall and weighs approximately 83 kilograms. His primary position is center-back, and his preferred foot is left. He can also play as a left-back when necessary.

Experts highlight the following as Urozov's strengths:

  • Physical strength and success in duels.

  • Dominance in aerial duels and aggressive ball recovery.

  • Ability to carry the ball out of the defensive line and distribute passes.

His first pass is particularly noted: the defender can start attacks from deep and progress the ball with precise passes between the lines. Karpov notes that in terms of playing style, he resembles Matthijs de Ligt:

  • His game is very reminiscent of de Ligt. Similarly powerful, aggressive, always plays forward, and relies on his physical strength. If he works with high-level coaches, he can overcome existing shortcomings (agility, positioning) over time, Karpov stated.

In the Uzbekistan championship, Urozov was among the leaders in defensive metrics (won duels, interceptions, ball recoveries).

World Cup Participant and National Team Debut

Urozov learned the secrets of football within the system of Tashkent's Bunyodkor. In 2023, he moved to the Turkish club Eyüpspor, and was later loaned to and eventually fully transferred to Samarkand's Dinamo.

At the youth level, Urozov is a U-20 Asian Cup winner (2023) and a participant in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

In the spring of 2026, he debuted for the senior Uzbekistan national team and scored a goal in his first match against Gabon (3:1). In the summer, Urozov was included in the final squad for Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup appearance and played in matches against Colombia and Congo.

The move of the Uzbek talent to the Russian Premier League is at the center of attention for all football fans.

Send this hot article to your friends, colleagues, and football community groups immediately!

Do you think Jahongir Urozov can reach the 'de Ligt' level in Russia? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Jahongir UrozovRubinDinamoMatthijs de LigtIvan Karpov
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Official: John Stones Leaves City — Great Defender Is Now at InterOfficial: John Stones Leaves City — Great Defender Is Now at InterToday, 09:31Drama in the USA: Liverpool edge past Wrexham with narrow winDrama in the USA: Liverpool edge past Wrexham with narrow winToday, 08:52Alonso Clears Out Chelsea Squad: Record Signing and Star ExitsAlonso Clears Out Chelsea Squad: Record Signing and Star ExitsToday, 08:47Could Strengthen Spartak: Shomurodov's Sensational Return to Russia DiscussedCould Strengthen Spartak: Shomurodov's Sensational Return to Russia DiscussedToday, 08:13Karim Adeyemi States His Biggest Dream: What Does He Want at Barcelona?Karim Adeyemi States His Biggest Dream: What Does He Want at Barcelona?Today, 08:03Who Will Real Madrid Sacrifice to Register Rodri and Diomande?Who Will Real Madrid Sacrifice to Register Rodri and Diomande?Today, 07:45
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans