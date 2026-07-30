Urozov heads to the Russian Premier League: Rubin is finalizing his transfer

Kazan-based club Rubin, competing in the Russian Premier League, has reached an agreement to loan the defender of Samarkand's Dinamo and the Uzbekistan national team, Jahongir Urozov. This transfer was revealed by the renowned Russian insider Ivan Karpov and quickly drew the attention of the football community.

Zamin.uz reports on the financial details of this transfer, the player's style of play, and the key milestones in his career.

Financial Details of the Transfer

According to insider Ivan Karpov, Rubin is signing a paid loan agreement for the 22-year-old center-back for 100,000 euros . The deal includes an option to buy the player permanently at the end of the season, with his value set at 700,000 euros .

Thus, if Rubin exercises the purchase option, the total value of the deal could reach 800,000 euros. Jahongir Urozov traveled to Kazan on the evening of July 30 to undergo a medical examination.

Uzbekistan native De Ligt: Strengths and Style of Play

Jahongir Urozov was born on January 18, 2004, in the Jizzakh region. He is 190 centimeterstall and weighs approximately 83 kilograms. His primary position is center-back, and his preferred foot is left. He can also play as a left-back when necessary.

Experts highlight the following as Urozov's strengths:

Physical strength and success in duels.

Dominance in aerial duels and aggressive ball recovery.

Ability to carry the ball out of the defensive line and distribute passes.

His first pass is particularly noted: the defender can start attacks from deep and progress the ball with precise passes between the lines. Karpov notes that in terms of playing style, he resembles Matthijs de Ligt:

His game is very reminiscent of de Ligt. Similarly powerful, aggressive, always plays forward, and relies on his physical strength. If he works with high-level coaches, he can overcome existing shortcomings (agility, positioning) over time, Karpov stated.

In the Uzbekistan championship, Urozov was among the leaders in defensive metrics (won duels, interceptions, ball recoveries).

World Cup Participant and National Team Debut

Urozov learned the secrets of football within the system of Tashkent's Bunyodkor. In 2023, he moved to the Turkish club Eyüpspor, and was later loaned to and eventually fully transferred to Samarkand's Dinamo.

At the youth level, Urozov is a U-20 Asian Cup winner (2023) and a participant in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

In the spring of 2026, he debuted for the senior Uzbekistan national team and scored a goal in his first match against Gabon (3:1). In the summer, Urozov was included in the final squad for Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup appearance and played in matches against Colombia and Congo.

The move of the Uzbek talent to the Russian Premier League is at the center of attention for all football fans.

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Do you think Jahongir Urozov can reach the 'de Ligt' level in Russia? Leave your thoughts in the comments!