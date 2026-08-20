Rubin defeat Spartak in Jahongir O‘rozov’s debut

·21·Sport
Rubin defeat Spartak in Jahongir O‘rozov’s debut

In the second round of the Russian Cup, Rubin hosted Spartak. The match ended 1:1 after 90 minutes, with no winner decided. Rubin then won the penalty shootout 5:3 to advance to the next round.

Uzbekistan national team defender Jahongir O‘rozov started for Rubin and played the entire match.

Rubin prevail on penalties

The match ended 1:1 after 90 minutes, so a penalty shootout was needed to determine the winner.

Rubin’s players were more accurate from the spot and won 5:3.

Round

Score

Regulation time

Rubin 1:1 Spartak

Penalty shootout

5:3

Winner

Rubin

O‘rozov plays the full match

Jahongir O‘rozov started at centre-back for Rubin.

The Uzbekistan international stayed on the pitch from start to finish and helped his team secure victory in the penalty shootout.

Rubin’s starting lineup for the match against Spartak:

  • Nigmatullin;

  • Rojkov;

  • Jahongir O‘rozov;

  • Vujacic;

  • Teslenko;

  • Arroyo;

  • Ivu;

  • Nacho;

  • Samoshnikov;

  • Khodja;

  • Sive.

An important match for the Uzbek defender

Playing the full 90 minutes in such an important Russian Cup match is significant for O‘rozov as he looks to gain more playing time at his club.

Rubin continued their run in the competition with a victory on penalties.

Rubin 1:1 Spartak. Rubin win 5:3 on penalties.

Rubin will now prepare for the next round of the Russian Cup. For O‘rozov, completing the match against Spartak will provide another opportunity to increase his playing time at the club.

Do you think Jahongir O‘rozov can become a regular starter for Rubin? Leave your opinion in the comments and share this story with football fans on Telegram and social media.

RubinSpartakJahongir O‘rozovUzbekistan
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