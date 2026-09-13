One of the central and fiercely uncompromising encounters of the 8th round of the Russian Premier League took place in Moscow. CSKA, one of the country's giants, hosted Kazan's Rubin on their home turf. Uzbekistan's football fans focused their attention on our young and promising defender Jakhongir Orozov, who started the match in the starting lineup for the Kazan side and played reliably and selflessly until the final whistle — for the full 90 minutes. The match, featuring an early goal at the debut, a scandalous red card as early as the 15th minute, and an equalizer in the second half, ended in a hard-fought 1:1 draw. This result allowed the Kazan team to return from their Moscow trip with a valuable point. So, what intense events unfolded on the pitch, why did the "army men" end up a man down, and how did our compatriot Orozov's defensive actions help the team?

Goal in the 8th minute and shock in the 15th: CSKA left with 10 men

The match at Moscow's VEB Arena was rich in sharp events from the very first minutes:

Early shot by Oblyakov: As early as the 8th minute of the match, Ivan Oblyakov showed agility to put the hosts ahead, giving CSKA an early lead;

Red card for Matheus Reis: Just 7 minutes after the goal, in the 15th minute, "army men" player Matheus Reis was shown a straight red card for a foul;

CSKA's difficult situation: Forced to play for nearly 75 remaining minutes a man down, the Muscovites mostly sat back in defense and went on to repel the opponent's pressure.

Arroyo's equalizer and Rubin's pressure

Having a numerical advantage, the Kazan side completely seized the initiative:

Equalizer in the 58th minute: Following relentless attacks, in the 58th minute of the second half, Arroyo accurately hit the opponent's goal to restore parity (1:1);

Storm for victory: In the remaining minutes, the guests created a series of dangerous situations to score the winning goal, but the dedication of CSKA's goalkeeper and defenders ensured the score remained unchanged.

Jakhongir Orozov plays the full 90 minutes: Iron discipline in defense

For the young Uzbek talent, this match turned into a major test and another lesson in skill:

Reliable actions: Throughout the match, Orozov acted extremely coolly in neutralizing CSKA's quick counterattacks, in aerial duels, and in positional defense;

Battle in the final minutes: In the heat of the battle, in the 90+2nd minute, Jakhongir was booked with a yellow card by the referee while disrupting an opponent's attack;

Rubin's lineup: Staver, Lobov (Samoshnikov, 46), Teslenko, Vujacic (Maldonado, 87), Jakhongir Orozov, Rozikov, Arroyo, Hodza, Ivu, Jukic, Cisse (Motorin, 74).

Standings situation: CSKA in the top three, Rubin towards stability

The hard-fought draw in Moscow increased both teams' point tallies:

Rubin in 8th place: After this difficult away trip, the Kazan club increased its points total to 11 and occupies the 8th position in the RPL standings;

CSKA in the top three: Achieving a draw after spending most of the match a man down, the "army men" are in 3rd place in the competition table with 16 points;

Orozov's growth: Jakhongir Orozov's regular full 90-minute appearances against RPL giants serves as an important foundation for him to become one of the main defensive pillars of the Uzbekistan national team in the future.

Jakhongir Orozov's reliable and cool-headed performance on the Moscow trip has earned praise from Russian experts and Uzbek fans.

Do you think Jakhongir Orozov can become one of the best young defenders of the Russian championship in Rubin this season? Did Rubin deserve to snatch victory after CSKA's red card as early as the 15th minute? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the Uzbek legionnaire's strong performance with all football fans and friends!