Rubin head coach Frank Artiga, where Jahongir O‘rozov plays, leaves the club

·64·Sport
Rubin head coach Frank Artiga, where Jahongir O‘rozov plays, leaves the club

Following a 0–2 home defeat to Krylia Sovetov in the next round of the Russian Premier League, a major change has occurred in the coaching staff of Kazan's Rubin club. The club management decided to officially terminate cooperation with head coach Frank Artiga.

According to the Kazan club's press service, the decision to relieve the Spanish specialist of his duties was made by Marat Safiullin, President of the club's board. The club management expressed gratitude for Artiga's services and wished him success in his future career.

Career in Kazan: 2026 statistics and results

Frank Artiga took charge of Rubin at the beginning of 2026:

  • Recorded indicators: Under the Spanish coach's leadership, the team played a total of 28 matches across all competitions, registering 9 wins, 11 draws, and 8 losses;

  • Standings position: Due to inconsistent results, Rubin currently sits in 10th place in the Russian Premier League standings, and this performance did not satisfy the club's ambitions.

Jahongir O‘rozov's involvement at Rubin

Uzbekistan's football fans are taking great interest in this resignation as it is directly related to our compatriot in the team:

  • Role in defense: Uzbekistan national team defender Jahongir O‘rozov defends the honor of Rubin;

  • Statistics: In the current championship, our compatriot has taken the field in a total of 8 matches, receiving 4 yellow cards for his active and hard-fought performances.

Who will take over the team after the head coach's resignation and how much trust the new specialist will place in the Uzbek defender will be one of the main intrigues in Rubin's upcoming matches.

RubinFrank ArtigaJahongir O‘rozovRussian Premier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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