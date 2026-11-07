Sensation in Moscow: Rubin defeats Lokomotiv away from home

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Sensation in Moscow: Rubin defeats Lokomotiv away from home

In the 14th round of the Russian Premier League, the clash between Lokomotiv and Kazan's Rubin in Moscow ended with an important and valuable 1:0 victory for the visitors.

Rubin, where Uzbekistan national team defender Jahongir Orozov plays, significantly improved its position in the league table thanks to this success.

Teslenko's winning goal and confidence in the final minutes

The match in Moscow was held under intense and tactical battles:

  • Decisive strike in the 71st minute: The only goal that decided the fate of the match was scored in the 71st minute — Egor Teslenko accurately targeted the hosts' goal, securing an important victory for the Kazan side;

  • Uzbek legionnaire on the pitch: Uzbekistan national team defender Jahongir Orozov came on as a substitute for Carlos Salcedo in the 90th minute of the match and actively participated in preserving his team's winning score in the final minutes.

Tournament table situation: Rubin moves up, Loko in crisis

After this game, the championship status of both teams differs sharply:

  • Rubin — 6th place (18 points): Thanks to the three points earned away, the Kazan team brought their point total to 18, moving into the top six of the RPL table;

  • Lokomotiv — 15th place (11 points): The Moscow "railwaymen" club, which is having a very difficult season, remains in 15th place with 11 points, in the danger zone for survival.

Match report:

  • RPL. 14th round: Lokomotiv – Rubin 0:1

  • Goal: Egor Teslenko 71' (0:1);

  • Rubin lineup: Staver, Lobov, Vujacic, Arroyo, Teslenko, Samoshnikov, Babaev (Rozhkov, 74), Hodza (Jocic, 63), Ivu, Saavedra, Salcedo (Jahongir Orozov, 90).

Russian Premier LeagueRubinLokomotivJahongir Orozov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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