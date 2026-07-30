A real transfer bomb is about to explode in the Russian Premier League (RPL). Rubin Kazan's Spanish head coach Frank Artiga has reacted for the first time to reports regarding the joining of FC Dinamo Samarkand and Uzbekistan national team defender Jahongir O‘rozovto the club's squad.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Rubin is taking the 22-year-old talented defender on loan with an option to buy outright. This information was also confirmed by Dinamo Samarkand head coach Vadim Abramov.

Zamin.uz reports on the details of this important transfer, the views of the coach schooled at Barcelona, and O‘rozov's participation in the historic World Cup.

Frank Artiga: "O‘rozov will give us serious help"

In an interview with Rubin's official website, the Spanish specialist praised the transfer of the Uzbek footballer. According to the coach, O‘rozov's arrival will significantly strengthen the team's defensive line.

From Frank Artiga's statement: "I have said before that we need to strengthen certain positions. If this information and the transfer are officially confirmed, this will be a very good option for us. Jahongir is 22 years old, has very good physical stats, and has great potential for future growth. Without a doubt, if everything concludes successfully, he will provide serious help to our team."

As a reminder, Frank Artiga has been coaching Rubin since the beginning of 2026.

The Barcelona School and Mentor of World Champions

Frank Artiga's choice in the transfer market is no coincidence. Throughout his career, the experienced specialist has worked in clubs in Spain, the UAE, and Russia. However, the brightest period of his career is associated with his work at the Barcelona youth academy from 2010 to 2021.

During this period, Artiga mentored winners of the recently concluded 2026 World Cup — Marc Cucurella and Dani Olmo . In addition, world-famous footballers such as André Onana, Adama Traoré, Antonio Sanabria, and Carles Aleñá trained under him. This testifies to Artiga's skill in spotting young talents and bringing them to a high level.

Jahongir O‘rozov: 2026 World Cup Participant and National Team Debutant

Jahongir O‘rozov, heading to the Russian championship, actually mastered the secrets of football in the system of Bunyodkor Tashkent. His professional career grew at a rapid pace:

Club Level: Debuted at Bunyodkor in 2022, moved to Turkish club Eyüpspor in 2023, and was subsequently loaned to Dinamo Samarkand. In February 2025, Dinamo acquired his full transfer. Youth Level: U-20 Asian Cup winner in 2023 and participant in the youth World Cup the same year (four matches). National Team: Debuted for the senior national team in the spring of 2026 and scored a goal in his very first match against Gabon, bringing the team a 3-1 victory. 2026 World Cup (New History): In the summer of 2026, he was included in the national team's final roster for Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup. He appeared in two matches in the group stage (against Colombia and Congo), playing a total of 93 minutes.

Estimated Transfer Details and O‘rozov's Stats

Aspect / Metric Details Player Jahongir O‘rozov Club (Current) Dinamo (Samarkand) Club (New) Rubin (Kazan, RPL) Coach Frank Artiga (ex-Barcelona) Loan Fee €100,000 Buyout Option €700,000 Age 22 2026 World Cup Participation Yes (2 matches, 93 mins) National Team Debut Spring 2026 (Goal vs Gabon)

The young Uzbek defender's move to Rubin under the guidance of the Barcelona academy mentor is another big step for Uzbek football and a positive consequence of the 2026 World Cup.

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Do you think Jahongir O‘rozov will find his place in the RPL and Rubin squad? How did his participation in the 2026 World Cup affect his transfer value? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!