Jakhongir Urozov in the Russian Premier League: New Transfer and Financial Leap

Uzbekistan national team defender Jakhongir Urozov will continue his career at Rubin.

The defender from Samarkand is in Russia! What financial and sporting intrigue lies behind Jakhongir Urozov's transfer?

The 22-year-old Uzbek defender's move to Rubin is a major turning point both athletically and financially. The main intrigue surrounding the agreement and terms is in this article.

Transfer and Details

Jakhongir Urozov successfully passed his medical examination at Rubin.

All terms have been agreed upon between the Kazan club and Dynamo (Samarkand).

Urozov has joined the team's training sessions and is preparing for the new season.

Financial Aspects

The footballer moved on a paid loan deal worth 100 thousand euros.

The contract includes a 700 thousand euro buyout option (if he plays in at least 50% of the season's matches).

Under the new contract, Urozov will earn an annual salary of 450 thousand euros.

This is more than 4 times higher than his previous salary.

"The Uzbek defender has started a new stage in the Russian Premier League," writes Sport24.

What are your thoughts on Urozov's move to Russia? Leave a comment about the player's new experience and financial achievements, and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!