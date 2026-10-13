An old friend returns to the rescue: Unlucky "Osasuna" brings back Arrasate

·46·Sport
An old friend returns to the rescue: Unlucky "Osasuna" brings back Arrasate

The management of "Osasuna", which had an unsuccessful start to the current Spanish championship season, swiftly made a major change in the coaching staff. Due to unsatisfactory results, Luis Ramis was dismissed, and former head coach Jagoba Arrasate was brought back to the helm.

The Pamplona club officially announced the return of the Basque specialist and signed a long-term partnership with him.

Second spell and a project running until 2029

Arrasate's return to Pamplona brings new hope to the club:

  • Long-term trust: The new employment contract signed with Jagoba Arrasate is valid until June 30, 2029;

  • Second spell: For the Basque specialist, this is his second stint at "Osasuna", having previously spent successful years with the team;

  • Task of overcoming the crisis: The coach has been tasked with immediately stabilizing the team's play and moving away from the danger zone in the standings.

"Osasuna's" standings and the next test

The club's current situation and details of upcoming matches:

  • Position in the table: Currently, the Pamplona club occupies only 16th place in the Spanish championship standings;

  • Next match: Jagoba Arrasate's first test after his return will take place on Sunday, October 18, in a match against Racing Santander.

"Osasuna" fans hope that the return of a coach well-known to them will breathe new life into the team and improve results.

Osasuna clubJagoba ArrasatePamplona clubSpanish championship
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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