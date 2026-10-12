"Osasuna" dismisses head coach Luis Miguel Ramis

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"Osasuna" dismisses head coach Luis Miguel Ramis

The first major managerial dismissal of the season has been recorded in the Spanish La Liga. The management of Pamplona's "Osasuna" club has officially announced the early termination of the contract with head coach Luis Miguel Ramis. According to the club's official website, the entire coaching staff has also left their positions alongside the Spanish specialist.

Having taken charge of the team only during the summer break, the specialist's tenure in Pamplona turned out to be much shorter than expected.

Reason for dismissal: 8 points in 8 rounds and the danger zone

Unsatisfactory results in the championship prompted the harsh decision by the "Osasuna" management:

  • Unfortunate start to the season: Under Ramis, the team played a total of 8 matches in La Liga, securing only 2 victories, 2 draws, and suffering 4 defeats;

  • Concern in the standings: With 8 points gathered, the Pamplona team sits in the lower part of the standings — 16th place — and is dangerously close to the relegation zone.

The experienced specialist's next path

54-year-old Luis Miguel Ramis has extensive coaching experience in Spanish football:

  • Previous teams: The specialist has previously managed clubs such as "Burgos", "Espanyol", "Tenerife", "Albacete", and "Almeria";

  • Career in the Madrid system: He started his coaching career in the "Real Madrid" academy, also coaching the "royal club's" U-19 team and the youth club "Real Castilla".

Official response from the club and new appointment

The "Osasuna" management thanked Ramis and his assistants for their short-term cooperation and wished them success in their future endeavors. Furthermore, the club's press service announced that the name of the new head coach will be officially revealed in the coming days.

Luis Miguel RamisOsasunaLa LigaPamplona
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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