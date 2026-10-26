Sevilla vs Osasuna: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Sevilla vs Osasuna. Kick-off: 27 October, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Sevilla starting lineup: 1. Vlachodimos O., 6. Agoume L., 5. Castrin, 20. Correia F., 21. Ejuke C., 24. Fofana Y., 2. Iglesias J., 16. Romero I., 4. Salas K., 19. Stassin L., 17. Suazo G.
Sevilla substitutes: 14. Bueno M., 15. Cardoso F., 22. Carmona J. A., 3. Diaz J., 13. Fran, 7. Gonzalez A., 18. Guridi J., 8. Kochorashvili G., 10. Peque, 12. Sangante A., 9. Ure R., 11. Vargas R.
Sevilla head coach: Garcia L.
Osasuna starting lineup: 13. Fernandez A., 22. Boyomo F., 23. Bretones A., 17. Budimir A., 24. Catena A., 21. Dubasin J., 14. Garcia R., 16. Gomez M., 7. Moncayola J., 19. Rosier V., 6. Torro L.
Osasuna substitutes: 27. Arguibide I., 11. Barja K., 26. Echegoyen M., 9. Garcia R., 1. Herrera S., 18. Moro R., 8. Munoz I., 29. Osambela A., 31. Rafa, 15. Rico D., 35. Santos U., 48. Yeboah R.
Osasuna head coach: Arrasate J.
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