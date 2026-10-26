Sevilla vs Osasuna: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·25·Sport
Sevilla vs Osasuna: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Sevilla vs Osasuna. Kick-off: 27 October, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Sevilla starting lineup: 1. Vlachodimos O., 6. Agoume L., 5. Castrin, 20. Correia F., 21. Ejuke C., 24. Fofana Y., 2. Iglesias J., 16. Romero I., 4. Salas K., 19. Stassin L., 17. Suazo G.

Sevilla substitutes: 14. Bueno M., 15. Cardoso F., 22. Carmona J. A., 3. Diaz J., 13. Fran, 7. Gonzalez A., 18. Guridi J., 8. Kochorashvili G., 10. Peque, 12. Sangante A., 9. Ure R., 11. Vargas R.

Sevilla head coach: Garcia L.

Osasuna starting lineup: 13. Fernandez A., 22. Boyomo F., 23. Bretones A., 17. Budimir A., 24. Catena A., 21. Dubasin J., 14. Garcia R., 16. Gomez M., 7. Moncayola J., 19. Rosier V., 6. Torro L.

Osasuna substitutes: 27. Arguibide I., 11. Barja K., 26. Echegoyen M., 9. Garcia R., 1. Herrera S., 18. Moro R., 8. Munoz I., 29. Osambela A., 31. Rafa, 15. Rico D., 35. Santos U., 48. Yeboah R.

Osasuna head coach: Arrasate J.

Live report1-0 LIVE
45+2
Miguel Ortiz blows the whistle to signal the end of the first half.
45
1 minute added to the match.
43
Play stopped, Jonatan Dubasin (Osasuna) handled the ball. Sevilla will take the free kick.
42
Sevilla couldn't capitalize on the corner kick, the defenders cleared the ball to the other side of the pitch.
42
Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla) receives the ball around the penalty area, takes aim and shoots. His effort headed towards the bottom left corner, but Aitor Fernandez was alert and the score remains unchanged. Sevilla will take a corner.
39
Sevilla played the corner short. The ball was passed to a nearby teammate.
39
Chance! Castrillo (Sevilla) received the ball inside the box and took a shot, but it went well over the crossbar. The ball went out of play and Osasuna will restart with a goal kick.
38
Sevilla took the corner, but the chance was cleared thanks to solid defending.
37
Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla) tries to push forward, but the defender clears the ball. The ball goes out of play. Sevilla will take a corner kick.
35
Sevilla players are controlling the ball and exchanging short passes. They are waiting for gaps to open in the opponent's defense.
29🟨
Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) is booked for a rough challenge. It was a deserved yellow card.
29
Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) pulled an opponent's shirt and Miguel Ortiz blew the whistle for a foul. Sevilla will take the free kick.
26
The referee blows the whistle for a dangerous foul by Castrin (Sevilla). Osasuna will take the free kick.
241-0
Goal! Isaac Romero (Sevilla) shows great technique to fire a first-time shot from outside the box, finding the net off the inside of the left post. The score is 1-0.
20
Castrin (Sevilla) made a grave error and Miguel Ortiz blew the whistle. Osasuna awarded a free kick.
20
Felix Correia (Sevilla) sent a cross into the box, but Aitor Fernandez came off his line and gathered the ball.
19
40:60 – current ball possession.
19
Osasuna is controlling the tempo of the game with precise short passes.
15
Moi Gómez (Osasuna) received a precise pass near the edge of the box, but missed the target as the ball sailed over the bar. A terrible shot! The ball went out of play for a Sevilla goal kick.
13
Moi Gómez (Osasuna) got behind the last defender, but the linesman flagged for offside and the referee stopped play.
11
Isaac Romero (Sevilla) won the ball back and reacted angrily after Miguel Ortiz called a foul. A free kick was awarded to Osasuna near the touchline.
10
Osasuna is showing great control and precise passing in the midfield.
7
Felix Correia (Sevilla) controlled a cross and had a great chance, but his shot from six yards out missed the left post by inches. The ball went out of play, goal kick for Osasuna.
5
Flavien Boyomo (Osasuna) rose for the corner, but his close-range header went well over the bar. The ball went out of play, goal kick for Sevilla.
4
Osasuna wins a corner kick.
4
Ante Budimir (Osasuna) controlled the ball brilliantly to find space in the box, but his shot was poor. Osasuna wins a corner. The referee and his assistant pointed to the corner flag.
1
Wow, today's match is starting right now.
01:03
Osasuna kicks off.
01:00
The referee for today's match will be Miguel Ortiz.
01:00
The starting lineups for both teams are out, you can check them out now.
01:00
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the upcoming match. We will try to bring you the events on the pitch as accurately as possible. Enjoy the game.
SevillaOsasunaLa Liga
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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