Osasuna vs Racing Santander: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

1719 A good clearance by the defender means Racing Santander get nothing out of the corner.

67 A substitution is taking place. Iker Muñoz is leaving the pitch, and Jagoba Arrasate gives final tactical instructions to Lucas Torró (Osasuna).

67 The referee has stopped the match for a substitution as Moi Gómez leaves the pitch, replaced by Asier Osambela (Osasuna).

66 Ante Budimir (Osasuna) gets to the ball from the corner and tries a shot, but a defender blocks it. The ball goes out of play. Osasuna will have another corner-kick opportunity.

66 The ball went out of play. Osasuna will take a corner kick.

64 Iker Muñoz (Osasuna) tried to stun the goalkeeper with a curling effort, but his shot was off target and went past the right post.

63 Andrés Martín (Racing Santander) shoots from outside the box, but the ball sails over the crossbar.

62 Sergio Canales (Racing Santander) advances and shoots from outside the box, but the ball goes straight down the middle, causing no trouble for Aitor Fernández. Comfortable save.

60 Ante Budimir (Osasuna) could expect nothing less than a yellow card for that rough foul. And here it is, the yellow card. Juan Martínez didn't hesitate to pull it from his pocket.

59 Assistant referee Andrés Martín (Racing Santander) signaled an offside, and the main referee confirmed the decision.

58 Valentin Rosier (Osasuna) takes a shot at goal, but the ball goes way wide.

55 Osasuna had a chance to score from a corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

54 Ante Budimir (Osasuna) tracked the ball and struck first-time from inside the box, but it went wide of the left post.

52 Iker Muñoz (Osasuna) handles the ball.

51 Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander) commits a foul, and the referee immediately shows him a yellow card.

49 Ruben Garcia (Osasuna) strikes first-time! A good shot from outside the box, but it goes just wide of the left post.

46 Jose Lopez makes a change. At the start of the second half, Andres Martin (Racing Santander) comes on for Andre Almeida.

46 The second half has started.

45+5 The referee's whistle blows to end the first half, and the players head down the tunnel.

45+1 Play stopped, Ante Budimir (Osasuna) handled the ball.

45+2 Ante Budimir (Osasuna) goes into the challenge way too aggressively, and Juan Martinez blows his whistle for a foul.

45 At least 4 minutes will be added to the regular time.

45 Yassir Zabiri (Racing Santander) dribbled to the edge of the box and took a shot. The goalkeeper tried to save it, but it went past the left post.

41 Brilliant save by the goalkeeper! Jonatan Dubasin (Osasuna) unleashed a powerful shot, but the keeper anticipated it and parried the ball away.

39 Racing Santander took the corner short instead of crossing into the box.

39 Matteo Prati (Racing Santander) heads the ball following a free kick, but the defenders block it. The goalkeeper has nothing to worry about. The ball goes out of play. Racing Santander will take a corner kick.

38 Juan Martinez blows the whistle. Ruben Garcia (Osasuna) commits a foul for dangerous play. Racing Santander will take the free kick. Let's see what they can create from this situation.

37 Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) challenges for the ball and Juan Martinez blows the whistle for a foul.

34 Sergio Canales (Racing Santander) tries his luck with a shot, but the effort misses the target.

33 The assistant referee raised his flag and the main referee blew his whistle. Jonathán Dubasin (Osasuna) put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

31 What a golden opportunity wasted! Rubén García (Osasuna) met the precise cross inside the box, but his header missed the target.

30 A foul by Rubén García (Osasuna). The referee blows his whistle.

29 Íñigo Vicente (Racing Santander) delivers a dangerous cross into the box, but the opposing defenders block the ball.

28 Juan Martínez shows a yellow card to Valentin Rosier (Osasuna) for a foul.

24 Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander) is caught offside. He had space to run in behind the defense, but he started his run too early.

21 Osasuna vs Racing Santander. Score: 1-0. Jeanuel Belocian (Racing Santander) is feeling better after an injury scare.

18 Jeanuël Belocian (Racing Santander) is down injured and the referee has stopped play for medical attention.

18 The corner kick taken by Racing Santander was well dealt with by Aitor Fernández (Osasuna).

18 Following a medium-range free kick taken by Racing Santander, the cross was blocked by one of the defenders. Racing Santander won a corner kick.

14 Racing Santander failed to make the most of the corner, Aitor Fernández (Osasuna) rose high to claim the ball.

14 Andres Almeida (Racing Santander) shoots from outside the box, but it's way off target, sailing high over the crossbar.

13 Ante Budimir (Osasuna) did well to get on the end of the cross and hit a difficult shot towards the center of the goal, but the goalkeeper was alert and averted the danger.

12 Julen Agirrezabala showed great game-reading ability, beating Jonatan Dubasin (Osasuna) to a dangerous ball from outside the box.

9 Goal! Ante Budimir (Osasuna) converts the penalty into the bottom left corner, leaving goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala with no chance!

9 Ante Budimir (Osasuna) takes responsibility and is already placing the ball.

8 Referee Juan Martínez did not change his decision after the VAR review. PENALTY awarded to Osasuna!

7 Osasuna's joy didn't last long as the referee announced the penalty decision will be reviewed via VAR. Hopefully, this process won't take too long.

6 Jeanuël Belocian (Racing Santander) commits a hard challenge, and Juan Martínez blows the whistle for a foul. Penalty to Osasuna! Almost all of the away players are surrounding the referee in protest. However, the decision stands.

6 Álvaro Mantilla (Racing Santander) kept complaining to the referee, Juan Martínez finally ran out of patience and showed him a yellow card.

5 The VAR decision has been announced. Osasuna's goal was disallowed due to an offside at the start of the buildup.

4 Hold on! The referee signals he wants to review the Osasuna goal using VAR. They are likely checking for an offside at the start of the buildup.

3 Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) headed the ball from very close range towards the left post, but Julen Agirrezabala made a brilliant save to deny him.

3 Osasuna will take a corner kick.

3 Goal! Jonatan Dubasin (Osasuna) was first to the rebound in the box and fired a powerful shot into the back of the net. Score: 1:0.

1 Jonatan Dubasin (Osasuna) is caught offside, the linesman raises his flag and the referee blows his whistle.

1 The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.

17:00 Osasuna gets the game underway.

17:00 Juan Martínez has been appointed as the referee for this match.

17:00 You can check out the match details and the starting lineups of both teams.