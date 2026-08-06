PSG and Arsenal Stumble: A Tough Night for the Favorites

European clubs’ preseason tests ended with unexpected results. PSG conceded three unanswered goals to Spanish second-division side Mallorca, while Arsenal lost 1:3 to Real Betis in Dublin.

In the day’s third notable match, Napoli beat Osasuna 2:1 to claim another victory ahead of the new season.

Mallorca punish PSG with three goals

Paris Saint-Germain visited Mallorca for the 48th Trofeu Ciutat de Palma. The match ended in a convincing 3:0 win for the hosts.

Zito Luvumbo opened the scoring in the first half. Soon after, Jan Virgili doubled Mallorca’s lead, and early in the second half Antonio Raíllo effectively settled the match with a headed goal.

Mallorca are preparing to begin the new season in LaLiga Hypermotion, Spain’s second division. Nevertheless, the team showed a clear advantage over one of Europe’s current giants through disciplined defending and quick attacks.

PSG did not arrive with a full squad. Several international players had not returned from vacation, while Matvey Safonov and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were the only regular first-team players to start. Kvaratskhelia was Paris Saint-Germain’s most active player but could not break through the hosts’ defense.

The result showed that Mallorca are currently at a higher level of preparation. For PSG, the 0:3 defeat was a serious warning regarding fitness and squad balance before the competitive season begins.

Betis break Arsenal in the first half

The friendly between Arsenal and Real Betis was played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The Spanish club started brightly and built a two-goal lead within the opening 26 minutes.

Rodrigo Riquelme opened the scoring after taking advantage of a situation following a corner. Nelson Deossa then scored Betis’ second goal with a powerful long-range strike.

Piero Hincapié headed home to seemingly bring Arsenal back into the game. However, before halftime Pablo Fornals scored again to make it 1:3. Numerous substitutions were made in the second half, but the score remained unchanged.

Mikel Arteta rested several key players and tested new signings and fringe squad candidates. Nevertheless, Arsenal were punished heavily for defensive errors and losing possession in dangerous areas.

Betis made almost maximum use of their first-half chances. Manuel Pellegrini’s team defended with discipline and attacked calmly to secure one of their most important preseason victories.

Napoli hold on to their advantage

The Napoli–Osasuna match in Castel di Sangro was a relatively even contest. The Spanish side used a high press from the opening minutes and prevented their opponents from moving freely with the ball.

However, Napoli opened the scoring after active work on the wing by Leonardo Spinazzola. Matteo Politano finished the move with a precise strike.

In the second half, Lorenzo Lucca doubled Napoli’s advantage. Osasuna striker Ante Budimir converted a penalty to reduce the deficit, but the Spanish side could not equalize.

Despite the defeat, Osasuna put in a respectable performance against a strong opponent. Napoli made efficient use of their chances and controlled the result for most of the match.

Friendly match results

Arsenal — Real Betis — 1:3

Goals: Hincapié — Riquelme, Deossa, Fornals.

Mallorca — PSG — 3:0

Goals: Luvumbo, Virgili, Raíllo.

Napoli — Osasuna — 2:1

Goals: Politano, Lucca — Budimir.

What do these results mean?

In preseason matches, fitness, new tactical roles and competition for places matter more than the score. Therefore, it is too early to draw conclusions about a team’s entire season from one defeat.

However, the performances of PSG and Arsenal highlighted one problem: major squad changes and differences in preparation can result in heavy punishment even against less-fancied opponents.

These victories gave Mallorca and Betis a major psychological boost before the new season. PSG and Arsenal must reduce their defensive errors before competitive matches begin. Napoli have the result, but maintaining their dominance for the full 90 minutes remains a task. Share your opinion in the comments and send the article to sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!