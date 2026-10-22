Royale Union SG vs H. Beer Sheva: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+8 Mykola Balakin blows the whistle to end the first half.

45+6 Mykola Balakin shows a yellow card to Zahi Ahmed (Hapoel Beer Sheva) for a foul.

45+5 Hervé Koffi (Royale Union SG) is moving freely again after a concerning moment following his injury.

45+4 Hervé Koffi (Royale Union SG) needs medical attention, so the referee has stopped the match and called the medics onto the pitch.

45+3 Jawon East (H. Beer Sheva) got behind the defenders, but the play was flagged for offside.

45+3 Pedro Amador (H. Beer Sheva) failed to deliver the ball into the penalty area, his cross was blocked.

45 After VAR review, the penalty decision stands. Penalty awarded to Royale Union SG!

45+1 Goal! Raul Florucz (Royals Union SG) converts the penalty brilliantly into the bottom left corner, leaving goalkeeper Ofir Marciano with no chance!

45 Raul Florus (Royale Union SG) is walking towards the penalty spot.

45 6 minutes added to the game.

44 The referee is not 100 percent sure about awarding a penalty for Royal Union SG, he wants to review the incident using VAR.

44 Itai Rotman (H. Beer Sheva) attempted a sliding tackle, but referee Mykola Balakin whistled for a foul. PENALTY awarded to Royale Union SG!

41 Raul Florucz (Royale Union SG) fired towards goal, but a defender brilliantly blocked it, denying the shot.

41 Igor Zlatanovic (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) receives the ball near the edge of the penalty area and shoots, but a defender brilliantly blocks it.

40 Following a corner kick taken by Besfort Zeneli (Royale Union SG), the ball is cleared.

39 Raul Florucz (Royals Union SG) brilliantly controlled a cross inside the box and shot, but it was blocked by a defender. Royal Union SG will take a corner kick.

39 Raul Florucz (Royals Union SG) beat his marker and fired a powerful shot from outside the box. Ofir Marciano reacted late to the ball, but kept it from going in near the left post.

38 Igor Zlatanovic (H. Beer-Sheva) burst into the penalty area to receive the ball, but his shot hit straight against the right post. Bad luck!

37 Besfort Zeneli (Royale Union SG) takes the corner kick, but a defender gets to the ball first and clears the danger.

36 Jens Teunckens (Royal Union SG) sends a long pass, but it lacks the power to reach his teammates and is blocked by a defender. Royal Union SG will take a corner kick.

34 Raul Florus (Royals Union SG) hits a brilliant volley from inside the box, but the ball goes just wide of the right post.

33 Guilherme Smith (Royals Union SG) received an accurate cross in front of the goal and shot. A defender reacted just in time to clear the ball away to safety.

32 Relebogile Mofokeng (Union SG) tried to deliver a quick cross into the box, but Raul Florucz failed to beat the opponent's defense and lost the ball.

32 Total shots 5:2. The latest statistics for shots on target show 1:2.

30 Darius Olaru (Royale Union SG) is leaving the pitch due to a suspected concussion, replaced by Dylan Aquino.

26 Darius Olaru (Royale Union SG) is down injured and the referee has stopped the play for medical attention.

25 Niv Yehoshua (H. Beer-Sheva) has to be careful for the rest of the game as he has been shown a yellow card.

22 Besfort Zeneli (Royals Union SG) took a free kick from the edge of the penalty area and fired a dangerous shot. Ofir Marciano easily gathered his shot aimed at the center of the goal.

22 Amankwah Forson (H. Beer Sheva) made a foul on his opponent, but the referee did not book him. Union Saint-Gilloise is awarded a free kick.

20 This yellow card is fully deserved. Noam Sadiki's (Royale Union SG) challenge was quite rough, and Mykola Balakin didn't hesitate to show him the yellow card.

19 What a chance! Massire Sylla (Royals Union SG) did well to reach a free-kick delivery near the box, but his header went just over the crossbar.

18 Mykola Balakin couldn't ignore Guy Mizrahi's (H. Beer-Sheva) foul and blew his whistle. Royal Union SG will take the free kick.

16 Great defending. Amankwah Forson (H. Beer Sheva) tried to find Igor Zlatanovic inside the penalty box, but the pass was blocked.

16 Possession is 52:48.

15 Louis Patris delivered a good cross from a tight angle to the center of the box, but Raul Florucz's (Royale Union SG) header went well wide of the left post.

14 Substitution. Mateo Biondic leaves the pitch, replaced by Raul Florucz (Royale Union SG).

14 Mateo Biondich leaves the pitch due to injury. David Hubert brings on Raul Florucz.

12 A substitution has been made. Mateo Biondic o

11 Lui Patris (Royale Union SG) receives an accurate pass and shoots from outside the box. Ofir Marciano makes a brilliant save, preventing the ball from entering the bottom right corner.

10 The match is temporarily stopped, Mateo Biondich (Royale Union SG) is injured and medical staff need to come onto the pitch.

9 H. Beer-Sheva is controlling the ball, players are making accurate passes to each other. They are waiting for a favorable moment to break through the opponent's defense and organize a quick counterattack.

8 Guy Mizrahi (H. Beer-Sheva) tried to find Javon East, but hit the pass too hard. The ball went out of play, and Royal Union SG will restart with a goal kick.

6 Louis Patris delivered a promising cross into the box. Mateo Biondich (Royals Union SG) met it well with a header from near the penalty spot, but the ball went just past the right post.

5 Relebohile Mofokeng (Union Saint-Gilloise) spotted an open teammate and tried to slide a pass through. However, a defender read the play brilliantly and cleared the danger.

5 Hervé Koffi (Royale Union SG) sent a long pass, but Ofir Marciano easily gathered the ball.

4 Darius Olaru (Royale Union SG) received a precise pass near the edge of the penalty area, but missed the target as his shot sailed over the crossbar. Very poor execution!

3 Жавон Ист (Ҳ. Беер Шева) аниқ узатмани қабул қилиб олди ва жарима майдончаси ичида дарвозанинг пастки ўнг бурчагига зарба йўллаш учун етарлича вақтга эга бўлди. Эрве Коффи унинг ниятини пайқаб, ажойиб сейв билан тўпни қайтарди. Игор Златанович (Ҳ. Беер Шева) қайтган тўпни эгаллаб олди ва уни дарвозанинг пастки ўнг бурчагига йўллади, аммо Эрве Коффи яна бир бор ажойиб сейв билан дарвоза дахлсизлигини сақлаб қолди.

1 The first half has just begun.

21:47 Royale Union SG gets the match underway.

21:45 Today's match referee will be Mykola Balakin.

21:45 The starting lineups for both teams have already been announced, and you can check them out in the match details.