Jablonec vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

49 Vakhtang Chanturishvili (Jablonec) appeared to handle the ball inside his own penalty area, but the referee waved play on. No penalty!

48 Georginio Rutter (Brighton) shoots from outside the box, but it's way off target, sailing high over the crossbar.

47 Great defending. Matt O'Riley (Brighton) tried to find Jack Hinshelwood inside the box, but the pass was blocked.

46 The players have returned to the pitch after the break, and the second half is about to begin.

45+1 Sigurd Kringstad blows the whistle to end the first half.

45 Georginio Rutter (Brighton) went on a solo run, but an opposing defender stopped him, preventing a dangerous situation.

43 Malick Yalcouyé (Brighton) received an accurate pass and tried to trouble the goalkeeper from long range. Unfortunately, his shot went over the crossbar.

42 Pascal Groß (Brighton) delivers the ball into the box, but a defender is alert and clears the danger.

40 Ibrahim Osman (Brighton) tried to pass to Jaouen Hadjam, but put too much power into it. The ball went out of play, and the Jablonec goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

38 Ibrahim Osman (Brighton) got behind the last defender, but after the assistant referee flagged for offside, the main referee stopped the match.

36 Olivier Boscagli (Brighton) received a good pass and tried his luck from long range. He misfired and sent the ball high into the stands.

34 Pascal Groß capped off a great move by passing to Georginio Rutter inside the box for Brighton, who had a clear sight of goal but fired wide of the left post.

34 Ibrahim Osman (Brighton) drills a low cross into the box, but it's blocked by the opponent.

32 The current shots on target count is 2:8. The latest statistics for shots on target: 1:3.

31 Georginio Rutter (Brighton) received an accurate pass inside the penalty area and was one-on-one with the goalkeeper. His low shot into the bottom right corner was weak, and Jan Hladký easily gathered the ball.

30 Matt O'Riley (Brighton) delivers the ball into the penalty area, but finds no teammates there. Inaccurate cross. The ball goes out of play, and Jablonec will restart with a goal kick.

30 Antonin Rusek (Jablonec) heads from around the penalty area following a corner, but the ball goes wide of the right post.

30 Jiří Slama (Jablonec) is ready to take the corner kick.

29 Matěj Polidar (Jablonec) sends a cross into the centre, but a defender clears the ball away from the danger zone. The ball goes out of play. Jablonec will take a corner kick.

26 Caci (Brighton) delivers a great cross into the box, but the defenders intercept.

25 Said Alium (Jablonec) found space and crossed into the box, but he was frustrated that none of his teammates reached the ball.

25 Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton) rose high to meet a cross near the box, but his header went just wide of the right post.

24 Ibrahim Osman (Brighton) commits a foul and Sigurd Kringstad blows his whistle for the infringement.

23 The defenders are alert, cutting off a dangerous cross from Olivier Boscagli (Brighton).

21 Georginio Rutter (Brighton) found himself in a good shooting position. He created space for himself and unleashed a powerful low shot towards the center of the goal. Jan Hladký brilliantly saved his great shot!

21 Matěj Polidar (Jablonec) receives a pass inside the box and brings it under control brilliantly. He fires a low shot towards the left post, but the goalkeeper dives and saves it.

19 Jaouen Hadjam (Brighton) takes the corner, but drills it into a cluster of defenders and one of them clears it well.

18 Pascal Groß (Brighton) delivers the corner into the box, but Jan Hanuš is well-positioned and punches the ball clear. Brighton will take another corner.

17 One of the defenders reacted at the last moment to brilliantly block Jack Hinshelwood's (Brighton) cross. Brighton forced their opponents to concede a corner kick.

17 Jiří Sláma (Jablonec) failed to deliver an accurate cross into the penalty area.

16 Martin Sedidla (Jablonec) sends the ball into the penalty area, but the opposing defenders clear the danger.

16 Possession stats: 20:80.

13 Half-chance! Yasin Ayari (Brighton) delivered a cross into the box, but Jan Hanus reacted in time to clear.

12 Pascal Groß (Brighton) took the free-kick quickly with a short pass. Olivier Boscagli's (Brighton) cross into the penalty area failed to reach its target, and the defenders cleared the ball to safety.

11 Nelson Okeke (Jablonec) commits a foul in the challenge, and Sigurd Kringstad blows the whistle. Brighton have a free-kick, though they are unlikely to shoot directly from this distance.

11 Brighton are playing with great control and precise passing. They are trying to increase possession, break through the opponent's defense and launch quick counter-attacks.

10 Ibrahim Osman (Brighton) unleashes a great shot from outside the box, the ball goes just past the right post.

9 Pascal Groß (Brighton) decides to shoot, but his effort is well blocked by a defender and causes no trouble for the goalkeeper.

9 Georginio Rutter (Brighton) showed too much aggression while trying to get past his opponent, and the referee blew his whistle for a foul.

8 Jaouen Hadjam (Brighton) tried to find Ibrahim Osman, but hit the pass too hard. The ball went out of play, and the Jablonec goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

7 Sigurd Kringstad couldn't stay indifferent to Okeke's (Jablonec) rough foul and blew his whistle.

5 Georginio Rutter (Brighton) receives a great pass from his teammate, but his poor touch allows the defenders to dispossess him and clear the danger.

4 Jaouen Hadjam (Brighton) tried to play a through ball to a teammate from outside the box, but a defender cleared the danger.

3 The ball comes to Pascal Groß (Brighton) and he shoots from long range, but the goalkeeper calmly watches it sail over the crossbar.

3 Jack Hinshelwood received a brilliant pass from Pascal Groß (Brighton) inside the penalty area, but a defender got to the ball first and blocked it.

2 Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton) recovers and shoots from outside the box towards the bottom left corner, but Jan Hánuš has it covered and comfortably claims the ball.

2 Brighton are building up play with precise passes to create new attacking opportunities.

1 Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!

21:45 The players are finally out on the pitch! Brighton gets the game underway.

21:45 Let's introduce the main referee of today's match, he is Sigurd Kringstad.

21:45 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.