Getafe vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Getafe vs Brighton. Kick-off: 6 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Getafe starting lineup: 13. Soria D., 17. Kiko Femenia, 15. Boselli S., 2. Djene (captain), 22. Mojica J., 23. Mangala O., 8. Gudelj N., 21. Garcia A., 10. Satriano M., 11. Terrats R., 20. Azon I.
Getafe substitutes: 5. Abqar A., 3. Davinchi, 35. Ferrer D., 16. Francho, 1. Letacek J., 6. Martin M., 9. Mayoral B., 28. Risco A., 4. Sazonov S., 19. Unal E., 26. Valou J.
Getafe head coach: Bordalas Jimenez J.
Brighton starting lineup: 1. Verbruggen B., 20. Costinha, 30. Svoboda M., 5. Dunk L. (captain), 3. Hadjam J., 13. Gross P., 21. Boscagli O., 26. Ayari Y., 35. Yalcouye M., 10. Rutter G., 8. Hinshelwood J.
Brighton substitutes: 29. De Cuyper M., 25. Gomez D., 59. Ibrahim Y., 19. Kostoulas C., 38. McGill T., 50. Nti S., 33. O'Riley M., 15. Osman I., 23. Steele J., 44. Vuskovic L.
Brighton head coach: Hurzeler F.
Comments 0
…