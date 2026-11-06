Getafe vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

40 Oh, what a save. Malick Yalcouyé (Brighton) shot from inside the box, but it was brilliantly blocked.

38 POST! Jaouen Hadjam (Brighton) made a great run, dribbled past two defenders and fired a powerful shot from outside the box, but the ball hit the right post!

38 Ramon Terrats (Getafe) played the ball into the center, but a defender cleared the danger.

36 Georginio Rutter (Brighton) tried to pass from outside the box, but the opposing defenders reacted quickly to clear the danger.

33 Philip Glowa showed a yellow card to Costinha (Brighton) for a rough foul.

32 Bart Verbruggen made a brilliant save to deny Yellu Santiago (Getafe) after a precise through ball. The ball was heading for the bottom right corner, but the keeper pulled off a stunning stop. Without a doubt, the best save of the match so far!

31 A good clearance by the defender means the corner kick comes to nothing for Getafe.

29 Martin Satriano (Getafe) found space near the penalty area and headed the ball from a free-kick. His effort was off target, sailing over the crossbar.

28 Nemanja Gudelj (Getafe) is down injured and the referee has stopped play for medical assistance.

26 Olivier Boscagli (Brighton) takes the corner, but a defender clears it with a header.

22 Georginio Rutter (Brighton) dribbled to the edge of the box and fired a shot. The keeper tried to save it, but it went just wide of the left post. Goal kick for Getafe.

19 Georginio Rutter (Brighton) fires a powerful shot from outside the box, but it goes just wide of the right post.

19 The number of shots on target for both teams is currently 0:1.

15 Brighton took the corner quickly with a short pass.

15 Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton) found space for a shot, firing a powerful effort from distance towards the bottom right corner, forcing a good save from David Soria. Brighton will take a corner.

12 Georginio Rutter's (Brighton) pass failed to find a teammate and the attack ended.

8 Andres Garcia's (Getafe) cross failed to reach the penalty area, the defenders cleared the ball to safety.

3 None of the Getafe players could reach the ball after the corner kick, as the delivery was too strong and went out of play.

2 A quick corner kick taken by Getafe.

1 Today's match has just started, enjoy the game!

01:02 Brighton to kick off.

01:00 Filip Glova has been appointed as the main referee for today's match.

01:00 The starting lineups have been announced and you can check them out in the lineups section.